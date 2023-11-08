Average house price predicted to be £45,000 higher by 2028

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average house price predicted to be £45,000 higher by 2028

By Press Association
House prices are expected to be around £45,000 higher on average by 2028, as market demand and buying power recovers, according to a forecast from Savills (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
House prices are expected to be around £45,000 higher on average by 2028, as market demand and buying power recovers, according to a forecast from Savills (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

House prices are expected to be around £45,000 higher on average by 2028, as market demand and buying power recovers, according to a forecast.

Property adviser Savills, which released the research, said the market looks set to “bottom out” around the middle of next year.

Across Britain, the average property value will increase to £300,108 in 2028, marking a £45,521 or 17.9% increase from an average house price of £254,587 in 2023, according to Savills.

The average house price is projected to fall by 3.0% in 2024 but Savills said this will be followed by price increases in 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 as affordability pressures slowly ease.

Prime central London is expected to see the least downward pressure on prices next year, given much less reliance on mortgage debt and the relative value on offer to a range of wealthy domestic and international buyers.

Transactions are expected to remain at around 1.01 million in 2024, rising to 1.16 million per year at the end of the forecast period in 2028, as mortgage buyers gradually return to the market.

The research used data from Oxford Economics and Nationwide Building Society.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “Interest rates are expected to have peaked and the worst of the house prices falls look to be behind us, but the first cut to rates still looks to be some way off. This means continued affordability pressures are likely to result in further modest house price falls over the first half of 2024, resulting in a peak-to-trough house price adjustment in the order of minus 10%.

“The expectation of a gradual reduction in rates suggests a progressive restoration of buying power and steady recovery in demand.”

Here are the average house prices predicted by Savills by 2028, followed by the increase it predicts compared with 2023 house prices in cash terms. The forecasts apply to average prices in the secondhand property market. New-build property values may not move at the same rate:

– North East, £186,695, £32,940

– Wales, £239,663, £42,224

– North West, £241,944, £40,645

– Scotland, £206,850, £34,820

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £230,323, £38,692

– West Midlands, £283,954, £47,799

– East Midlands, £266,712, £43,759

– South West, £348,082, £52,797

– South East, £423,702, £60,642

– East of England, £397,060, £56,830

– London, £577,256, £70,376