Barbie, ‘Beast Lab’ and digital pet set to be top-selling toys for Christmas

By Press Association
The Toy Retailers Association has unveiled its Christmas DreamToys top 20 (DreamToys/PA)
Barbie, a “Beast Lab” and an interactive digital pet are predicted to be among the top-selling toys this Christmas as the industry prepares to take an expected £1 billion from shoppers over the festive season.

The Toy Retailers Association has unveiled its annual DreamToys top 20, with old favourites Harry Potter, Lego Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and L.O.L Surprise! still claiming spots in the list.

The Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (DreamToys/PA)

The toys range in price from an £8.99 Squishmallows 7.5in plush toy to the £149.99 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, while other pricey options include the Beast Lab and MINTiD Dog-E, both £89.99, and the £94.99 Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler.

The list is selected by a panel of toy retailers and toy experts from small independents to large national chains, who pick them based on the “value they bring to playtime”.

Paul Reader, chairman of the DreamToys selection committee, said: “Christmas is a magical time of the year, particularly for children, and this list provides gift-givers an authoritative and independent view on what we believe will be the most requested toys to help make that all important purchasing decision.

“From the year’s biggest blockbusters, tech-inspired crossovers and toys that promote sensory exploration through to products that create curiosity and anticipation, this year’s list is a representation of what the UK toy industry has to offer.

“The top 20 will be highly sought-after so, if families have a particular product in mind, my advice is to shop early to avoid disappointment.

“However, if you are simply looking for inspiration, I’d implore everyone to visit their local toy shop and speak to experts who can help suggest the perfect gift for under the tree.”

Melissa Symonds, executive director of UK toys at data tracker Circana, said: “With more than £1 billion spent on toys each Christmas, the festive season remains the most important time of year of the toy industry.

“Much of this spend is influenced by gift guides, with 55% of parents saying they use toy lists as guides to buy gifts for their children.

“The UK toy industry continues to be one of the most competitive markets for consumers to buy good-quality presents at affordable prices during the Christmas shopping season.”

– The top 10 toys are:

Barbie Pop Reveal, £26.99

Beast Lab, £89.99

Bitzee Interactive Pet, £32.99

Cookeez Makery Oven Playset, £39.99

Fingerlings Monkey, £17.99

Fluffie Stuffiez Large Plush, £34.99

Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, £149.99

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler, £94.99

L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers, £36.99

Little Live Pets My Puppy’s Home, £64.99