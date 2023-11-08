Mirror publisher Reach cutting 450 jobs to slash costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mirror publisher Reach cutting 450 jobs to slash costs

By Press Association
Around 450 jobs are being axed at Daily Mirror publisher Reach (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around 450 jobs are being axed at Daily Mirror publisher Reach (Peter Byrne/PA)

Around 450 jobs are being axed at Daily Mirror publisher Reach as the group looks to slash costs further.

The company – which also owns the Express newspapers, the Daily Star and regional newspapers across the UK, including the Manchester Evening News – said the job losses come under plans to trim operating costs by 5%-6% in 2024.

It is already cutting costs by up to 6% this year and previously announced two rounds of job cuts in January and March, with around 330 redundancies already made so far in 2023.

The new cuts will affect around 10% of its 4,500 total workforce, mostly across its national titles, with journalist, commercial and some print roles set to go by the end of the year.

The group said the extra savings will help it invest in boosting its online offering.

The firm is also battling against a slump in the online and print newspaper advertising market, with its digital revenues hit by Facebook and other large media platforms moving to de-prioritise news.

It is understood Reach is looking to move closer to a single seven-day publishing operation, meaning a shift towards one team working across each publication’s daily and Sunday titles.

Chief executive Jim Mullen said: “Our industry has a history of change and the future will undoubtedly involve yet more.

“That’s why it’s essential we set ourselves up to win, by making our operations suited to an increasingly fast-paced, competitive and customer-focused digital world.”

He added: “Hard work over the last few years means we have established ourselves as a leading digital publisher.

“But there’s more to do and today is about organising our business to deliver against that challenge.”