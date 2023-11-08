ITV cutting content spend in 2023 as ad market remains ‘challenging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

ITV cutting content spend in 2023 as ad market remains ‘challenging’

By Press Association
Broadcasting giant ITV has revealed plans to cut its spending on content this year as it warmed that advertising revenues are set to fall by 8% in 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Broadcasting giant ITV has revealed plans to cut its spending on content this year as it warmed that advertising revenues are set to fall by 8% in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Broadcasting giant ITV has revealed plans to cut spending on content this year as it warned that advertising revenues are set to fall by 8% in 2023.

The group behind hit TV shows such as I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island said total advertising revenues fell 7% to £1.45 billion in the first nine months of 2023, despite edging up by 1% in the third quarter.

Total revenues lifted 1% to £2.98 billion in the period, however, as its studio and digital performance offset the drop in traditional TV ad demand.

ITV said a “challenging” economic backdrop will leave total ad revenues lower over the full year, with falls of 15% in November and between 10% and 15% in December compared with a year earlier, when demand was boosted by the Fifa World Cup.

As a result of the ad pressures, it said, content spend will be cut by £10 million to £1.29 billion in 2023, with plans to push this into next year instead.

Shares in the FTSE 250 listed group fell more than 6% in morning trading on Wednesday.

Chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: “ITV continues to make good strategic progress despite the challenging macro environment which is impacting the advertising market and also the demand for content from free-to-air broadcasters in the UK and internationally.

“We are on track to deliver £15 million of cost savings in 2023, as part of our previously announced £50 million cost saving target between 2023 and 2026.

“In addition, we will rephase £10 million of content spend from 2023 into 2024.”

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee
Chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said ITV is on track to deliver £15m of cost savings in 2023 (PA)

Its studios arm, which also produces popular series such as The Voice, Queer Eye and Line Of Duty, delivered a 9% rise in revenues to £1.5 billion over the first nine months of 2023.

Its digital ad revenues in the wider business jumped 25%, while its content streaming hub, ITVX, helped wider digital turnover lift 23%.

But it said the content market is being held back in the short term by the US writers’ and actors’ strikes, which is set to hit 2024 revenues, deferring some of this into 2025.

It is expecting full-year studios revenue growth to pull back sharply to 3% in 2023, down from 19% in 2022.