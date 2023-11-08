29% annual jump in average price paid for motor insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
29% annual jump in average price paid for motor insurance

By Press Association
The average price paid for motor insurance leapt by 29% or £125 annually in the third quarter of this year to a record high, according to data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The typical price paid for motor insurance from July to September 2023 was £561, the ABI said – the highest level since its records started in 2012.

Back in the third quarter of 2022, the average price paid was £436, with rising costs of labour and materials pushing up underlying costs, according to the ABI.

It also calculated that around £60 of the average premium is due to insurance premium tax (IPT). IPT is a tax on insurers, which in practice is passed on to customers through the cost of premiums.

The ABI is calling for IPT to be reduced in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement later this month.

The association also highlighted delays in repair and supply chains, the rising cost of parts and materials and increasingly sophisticated car technology as factors adding to insurers’ own cost pressures, which in turn feed into the prices paid by customers for insurance premiums. Rising energy bills are also impacting costs.

A skilled technicians shortage is also increasing claim costs further as repairs are delayed, the ABI said.

For example, the ABI said insurers have reported that the cost of paint has increased by 16% and spare part costs increased by 11% over the past year.

The ABI’s motor premium tracker analyses nearly 28 million policies sold over the past year. It is based on actual prices paid, rather than quoted prices.

The 29% jump is way above the general rate of inflation.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 6.7% in the 12 months to September 2023, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

The association is working with other industry bodies such as the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and Thatcham Research to understand areas of shared concern between manufacturers and insurers.

Mervyn Skeet, ABI director of general insurance policy, said: “We appreciate that another quarter of increased motor insurance premiums will be concerning for households who are already grappling with rising costs in other areas.

“Insurers continue to do all they can to keep motor insurance as competitively priced as possible, despite facing substantial increases in costs outside of their control.

“We’re bringing together representatives from across the sector to discuss issues such as vehicle safety and security. However, the Government could help drivers with an immediate reduction in costs by reducing insurance premium tax.

“If your insurance is coming up for renewal, we would always recommend shopping around and find the best policy for you. But be sure to choose a policy that meets your needs, not just based on price. If you’re struggling to pay your premium, speak to your insurer who may be able to help.”