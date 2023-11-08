Co-op Bank exploring ‘strategic’ opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-op Bank exploring ‘strategic’ opportunities

By Press Association
The Co-operative Bank has revealed it is looking at ‘strategic opportunities’ amid reports that suitors are weighing up bids (Yui Mok/PA)
The Co-operative Bank has revealed it is looking at “strategic opportunities” following a turnaround in recent years, amid reports that suitors are weighing up bids.

The lender – which is no longer part of the wider Co-operative Group – said in its third quarter update that “following the bank’s strong recovery and growth in the past three years, the bank is exploring potential strategic opportunities, the assessment of which is currently at a preliminary stage.”

The Co-op stressed there was “no guarantee that such discussions will result in any eventual transaction”.

It comes after it was reported that a number of possible suitors were looking at making a bid for the Co-op Bank, which is said to have at one stage included specialist lenders Shawbrook, Aldermore and Paragon Banking Group.

But it was reported last month that while Aldermore had mooted a tie-up with Co-op Bank, it had since ditched the plans.

The Co-op Bank, which has about 2.5 million retail customers and says it is the UK’s leading ethical bank, agreed a £464 million deal in August to buy Sainsbury’s Bank’s mortgage portfolio, adding around 3,500 customers with balances of around £479 million.

Under chief executive Nick Slape, the Co-op Bank has been leading an accelerated turnaround on its path to recovery after being rescued by a group of hedge funds in 2017.

The once-flailing bank became profitable two years ago and more than quadrupled profits in 2022, although its latest update showed a steep drop in quarterly pre-tax profits, down 21% to £81.1 million.

On an underlying basis, profits fell 5% to £97.9 million.

The group’s net interest income – the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays for savings – lifted 10% to £395.2 million as it was boosted by higher interest rates.

Mr Slape said the recent Sainsbury’s mortgage deal was the group’s “first portfolio acquisition in more than a decade, and highlights the bank’s turnaround and focus on both organic and inorganic opportunities”.

He said: “Our mortgage and savings transformation programme continues at pace with mortgage originations now live on a new re-branded platform, The Co-operative Bank for intermediaries, as we start to see the benefits of our accelerated investment.”