Lloyd’s of London to pay £52m after ‘significant role’ in slave trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lloyd’s of London to pay £52m after ‘significant role’ in slave trade

By Press Association
Lloyd’s has pledged £52 million investment to racial equality causes (Ian West/PA)
Lloyd’s has pledged £52 million investment to racial equality causes (Ian West/PA)

Lloyd’s of London is to invest £52 million into racial equality causes after a report found it played a “significant role” in the transatlantic slave trade.

The chairman of the world’s largest insurance market said it was “deeply sorry” and stressed its commitment to addressing current inequalities.

Nevertheless, the firm was accused of “reparations washing” and a “PR” exercise by campaigners.

An independent review by Johns Hopkins University into the links with the slave trade found there was a “significant role” from the London marketplace between the 17th and 19th centuries, with some individuals using influence and knowledge to develop and defend slavery systems.

Sir Richard Rogers death
Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd’s (Ian West/PA)

The research found that Lloyd’s formed “part of a sophisticated network of financial interests and activities that made these activities possible”.

Researchers examined documents from the marketplace’s archives, which included ledgers showing insurers providing policies for ships leaving Liverpool as part of the transatlantic slave trade.

The report was funded by the Mellon Foundation and Lloyd’s stressed that it held no editorial control over the findings.

Lloyd’s said it will now invest £40 million into communities and regions affected by the slave trade.

It will also invest £12 million into a programme aimed at supporting the recruitment and progression of black and other ethnic minority employees.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd’s, said: “We’re deeply sorry for this period of our history and the enormous suffering caused to individuals and communities both then and today.

“We’re resolved to take action by addressing the inequalities still seen and experienced by black and ethnically diverse individuals: which is why we’ve launched Inclusive Futures, a comprehensive programme of initiatives to help these individuals and communities progress from the classroom to the boardroom.”

However, Kehinde Andrews, a professor of black studies at Birmingham City University, criticised Lloyd’s after it stopped short of direct reparations.

He said the efforts by the firm amounted to “reparations washing”.

“This is PR – giving an apology, making some commitments, but this is not serious,” he said.