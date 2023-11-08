Deal means Safestyle customers will get windows installed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Deal means Safestyle customers will get windows installed

By Press Association
Safestyle collapsed last Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Safestyle collapsed last Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Administrators for Safestyle have agreed a deal that will allow customers who were left high and dry by the company’s collapse to have their windows fitted.

The company behind Anglian Windows has agreed to contact all Safestyle customers in the weeks ahead and arrange for their orders to be fulfilled.

Customers were told last week that their orders would not be fulfilled after the business entered administration.

But administrators at Interpath Advisory said that the new deal would allow those who had booked an installation as well as those who were part-way through one, to get their windows or doors fitted.

Customers who are already part-way through the installation will be prioritised, they said.

They warned customers to be wary of any scams from people pretending to be from either company.

Joint administrator Rick Harrison said: “We understand the uncertainty felt by customers following Safestyle UK falling into administration last week.

“We’re therefore pleased to have reached this agreement with Anglian Home Improvements which gives Safestyle UK customers the certainty and peace of mind that their home improvement projects can now be completed by Anglian.”

Peter Mottershead, executive chairman of Anglian Home Improvements, said: “We were keen to support in what we know is a very difficult situation, and so hope that this will go some way towards alleviating the concern and burden on those Safestyle UK customers who have been impacted.

“Our customer service teams will be making contact with customers in the coming days and weeks to arrange completion of orders, prioritising those who were part-way through the installation process.

“I can also confirm that Anglian will honour the terms of the contract, including the price, that had previously been agreed with each customer.”