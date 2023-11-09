Paddy Power owner Flutter knocked by punter-friendly sports results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddy Power owner Flutter knocked by punter-friendly sports results

By Press Association
Paddy Power owner Flutter was impacted by customer-friendly sports results and weak horse racing (Tim Goode/PA)
Gambling giant Flutter saw customer-friendly sports results and weak horse racing in Australia drag on trading, as it said earnings excluding the US market would be at the bottom of previous targets.

The Paddy Power and Betfair owner saw shares slump by more than a tenth in early trading as a result.

The world’s biggest online gambling firm also announced plans to delist from the stock market in Dublin when it adds a New York listing in the first quarter of 2024.

On Thursday, the company told shareholders it saw gaming growth drive a 13% increase in total revenues to £2.03 billion for the third quarter of 2023.

Gaming revenues soared by 26% for the period, offsetting slower growth in its sports business, which recorded a 4% rise.

It said sports betting witnessed a 12 percentage point negative impact from “adverse sports results” against last year.

This included “very customer-friendly results in September and October”, the company added.

Nevertheless, Flutter said there was positive momentum in the UK and Ireland, as it was buoyed by “a strong start to the new season of the Premier League”.

However, the firm was knocked by declining racing revenues in Australia.

As a result, the company said group adjusted earnings, excluding the US, are now expected to be about £1.44 billion, at the bottom of a previously predicted range of £1.44 billion-£1.6 billion.

It comes after rivals Entain, which owns Ladbrokes, and 888 both cautioned over profits in recent months.

Peter Jackson, chief executive of the company, said: “The group had another strong quarter in Q3, and even in this seasonally quieter period the power of our diversified business is clear with revenue growth of 13%.

“We remain the number one choice for sports betting and gaming customers globally, and our 16% growth in average monthly players augurs well for our continued growth and market leadership.

“Overall, the significant potential for US growth and ability to leverage scale benefits across our diversified portfolio outside of the US underpins our confidence in our significant and sustainable long-term earnings growth potential.”