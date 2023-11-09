AstraZeneca earnings outlook up as cancer drug sales plug hole left by Covid jab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

AstraZeneca earnings outlook up as cancer drug sales plug hole left by Covid jab

By Press Association
Staff work inside the AstraZeneca Laboratory in Macclesfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Staff work inside the AstraZeneca Laboratory in Macclesfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has hiked its earnings outlook as strong take-up of blockbuster cancer drugs offset the loss of sales from its Covid-19 treatments.

The FTSE 100-listed firm reported a 12% rise in third-quarter sales, excluding Covid-19 treatments, to 11.5 billion US dollars (£9.4 billion).

Including the impact of the Covid-19 sales hit, revenues lifted 5%.

It said sales of cancer medicines surged 20% in the first nine months of the year.

The result saw AstraZeneca increase its guidance for core earnings per share to grow by a “low double-digit to low-teens percentage” in 2023, compared with a previous forecast of high single-digit to low double-digit percentage growth.

It said total annual revenues, excluding Covid-19 medicines, are set to rise by a “low-teens percentage”, up from the previous guidance of low double-digit percentage.

Shares lifted 3%.

AstraZeneca revealed it saw zero sales of its Covid-19 vaccine in the three months to September 30 – the second quarter in a row of no revenues from the jab – which was developed with Oxford University to help protect people from the pandemic.

But Astra had always developed the jab, known as Vaxzevria, on a not-for-profit basis.

The figures come as AstraZeneca is reportedly facing a landmark legal case in Britain’s High Court over allegations relating to its Covid jab, with two test cases in which the vaccine triggered a rare condition.

In a reported statement from AstraZeneca responding to the cases, it said: “From the body of evidence in clinical trials and real-world data, the vaccine has continuously been shown to have an acceptable safety profile and regulators around the world consistently state that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side-effects.”