Domino’s reports falling orders in tough delivery market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Domino’s reports falling orders in tough delivery market

By Press Association
The pizza chain has sped up site openings this year (Tim Goode/PA)
The pizza chain has sped up site openings this year (Tim Goode/PA)

Domino’s Pizza saw a drop in the number of orders it received in the three months to the end of September.

The company said it had taken a total of 16.7 million orders in the period, down 1.2% compared to the same three months a year ago. Shares fell 7% on Thursday morning.

The decline was due to a drop-off in the number of delivery orders the business received. They fell 6.3% as the general delivery market was weaker, the business said.

Some of this fall, but not all, was offset by an 8.4% rise in collection orders during the three months.

The business said that since the end of September, total order numbers have returned to growth helped by improvements in delivery.

“Our franchisees are performing well in an uncertain market,” said chief executive Andrew Rennie.

“We remain focused on giving our customers great tasting food, exceptional service and great value, every single time.

“Together, our store openings are ahead of plan and trading well, collections are continuing to grow, our digital strategy is powering ahead, and we are bringing exciting menu innovation to our customers focused on different parts of the day.”

The business said it is ahead on plans to open new sites, with 45 openings so far this year, compared to 21 at the same point last year. It now expects to open at least 60 sites this year.

The sites it has opened performed ahead of expectations, it added.

It said the number of customers choosing to use its app had soared. Around four in five of its online orders are now made through the app, compared to 53% a year ago.

Mr Rennie added: “We’ve continued to make great strategic progress to drive sustainable growth. As we look into next year, we see inflation stabilising and our focus will be on continued customer and order growth, as well as franchisee profitability.

“We remain confident that our resilient, asset-light business model will deliver further financial and strategic progress, and increased returns for our shareholders.”