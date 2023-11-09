FTSE breaks three-day subdued run as housebuilders help lift index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

FTSE breaks three-day subdued run as housebuilders help lift index

By Press Association
Shares rose in London on Thursday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London’s top index broke out of a dull three-day run on Thursday as it added more than 50 points buoyed in part by the housing sector.

The FTSE 100 ended up 0.7%, or 53.95 points, ending the day at 7,455.67.

It was the first time all week that the index moved by more than 10 points in a day as the FTSE ended its subdued streak.

It came as Rightmove, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments all pushed up by more than 2%, helping to lift the index on Thursday.

On the other side of the coin, there were only a handful of companies whose shares fell. Flutter Entertainment, whose third quarter results were out in the morning, fell to the bottom of the index.

The company reported that gaming revenues had jumped by 26%, but it warned that a drop in racing revenues in Australia meant that it expects adjusted earnings outside the US to be at the very bottom of its £1.44-£1.6 billion guidance.

Shares in the business, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, closed the day down 10.3%.

By the close of play in Europe, the S&P 500 had risen 0.1% while the Dow Jones was trading flat. The Dax in Germany closed up 0.8% while France’s Cac 40 rose by 1.1%.

The pound fell 0.1% to 1.227 dollars and 1.146 euros. Brent crude oil gained 1.3%, rising to 80.61 dollars per barrel.

In company news, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca hiked its guidance for the year. It had previously expected core earnings to increase around 10%, but said that it could now rise by as much as into the low teens.

The business said that third-quarter sales had risen 12% when cutting out the impact of falling Covid-19 treatment sales.

Shares in the business closed up 2.7%.

Elsewhere, Domino’s Pizza saw its shares sink by 6.7% as it reported a drop in orders due to falling demand for pizza deliveries.

The company said that its 8.4% rise in collection orders was not enough to offset the 6.3% drop in deliveries and total orders fell 1.2% to 16.7 million.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Auto Trader, up 53.8p to 689.2p, Spirax-Sarco, up 336p to 8,760p, Rightmove, up 18.3p to 487.7p, RS Group, up 25.8p to 717.6p, and Kingfisher, up 7.3p to 227.3p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Flutter Entertainment, down 1,400p to 12,300p, B&M European, down 16.6p to 521.2p, Entain, down 13.4p to 944.6p, Anglo American, down 19.5p to 2,076p, and 3i Group, down 19p to 2,022p.