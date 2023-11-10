Evri invests £46m in customer service improvements ahead of Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evri invests £46m in customer service improvements ahead of Christmas

By Press Association
Evri is hiring more than 6,500 colleagues to help it fulfil orders and deal with customers during the period between Black Friday and Christmas (Alamy/PA)
Delivery giant Evri has said it is investing £46 million to boost its customer service and operations ahead of the busy Christmas period.

It said this will include a new automatic call-back service, through a new phone line, to help customers regarding any issues with orders.

The courier, which was rebranded from Hermes last year, said the facility is expected to allow the business to connect 40% more people with advisers at its UK contact centre at its busiest period for parcels.

Evri is hiring more than 6,500 colleagues to help it fulfil orders and deal with customers during the period between Black Friday and Christmas.

The recruitment drive, which is double the number hired last year, includes couriers, customer care workers and staff at delivery depots and hubs.

Chris Ashworth, chief customer officer at Evri, said: “Over the last five years we have tripled the size of our business to become the UK’s leading dedicated parcel delivery company, handling a staggering 730 million parcels each year.

“As more of us send and receive parcels every day, it has become more important than ever for Evri to invest in its customer service capabilities to answer customers’ questions as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We have made significant progress as a business this year, with a renewed focus on service delivery standards.

“As we head into our peak period, we know that every parcel matters and we will be doing everything we can to deliver for customers at this important time.”

It comes days after the Post Office said it would offer customers the option of sending packages using Evri and DPD from its branches, allowing customers to use alternative parcel carriers for the first time in its 360-year history.