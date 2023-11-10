Burberry to reveal sales performance after slowdown hits rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burberry to reveal sales performance after slowdown hits rivals

By Press Association
Burberry will reveal its half-year financial results on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
Burberry investors will be hoping the London fashion house can ease concerns of a slowdown in demand for high-end goods when the firm reveals its latest finances next week.

Analysts have highlighted over the past two years that the luxury fashion sector has seen largely resilient spending despite pressure from higher pricing and supply chain disruption.

As a result, shares in Burberry spent most of the early months of 2023 above pre-pandemic levels despite lockdown curbs impacting its stores, particularly in China.

However, now heightened concerns over the economic outlook and a slowdown in China have seen the firm’s shares steadily decline since May.

The company will be keen to dispel any fears about consumer demand when it provides a half-year update for shareholders on Thursday.

Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah walked the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week (Ian West/PA)

In its previous update in July, Burberry said it saw its sales spike in recent months after a post-Covid rebound in shoppers in China and strong demand for its classic trench coat.

Group revenues rose by 18% between April and June against the same quarter last year.

However, analysts at Jefferies and Deutsche Bank have both predicted this will have slowed over the second quarter as conditions toughened.

Sentiment particularly cooled after a number of rivals reported easing growth in recent weeks.

Last week, Louis Vuitton and Dior parent firm LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, reported 9% revenue growth over the quarter to September, slowing from 17% in the previous three-month period. Nevertheless, it said its high-end drinks business was partly to blame.

On Friday, Richemont – the Swiss firm behind Cartier – reported weaker-than-expected profits and easing growth for the half-year, as it pointed towards the weaker economic backdrop.

The jewellery and watch specialist also highlighted that the recovery of demand in China has been prolonged due to poor economic growth.

Adam Cochrane, at Deutsche Bank, said these factors could be a cause for concern.

“The luxury consumer appears to finally be facing economic headwinds after a couple of years of strong outperformance,” he said.

“We are more cautious on trends in China and the US and are struggling to see earnings momentum.”

It comes amid continued investment at the company and a renewed focus on some of its heritage fashion lines.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Longer term, the group’s efforts in elevating the brand should pay off in the form of higher prices and customer loyalty, but this will necessitate ongoing investment.”

Analysts will also be interested to see any positive signs about the impact of recently appointed creative director Daniel Lee.