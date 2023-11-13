Third of service workers consider quitting because of abusive customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third of service workers consider quitting because of abusive customers

By Press Association
Retailer John Lewis was among those to sign the letter to policing minister Chris Philp (John Walton/PA)
Nearly a third of service workers have considered leaving their role because of customer hostility, research shows.

New data from the Institute of Customer Service has revealed that many workers have taken sick leave after facing abuse, as a group of leading businesses has called for more police action on the issue.

In an open letter to policing minister Chris Philp signed by more than 55 leading businesses, Jo Causon, chief executive of the Institute of Customer Service, said “any level of abuse should not be tolerated”.

Signed by businesses including first direct, John Lewis, Sainsbury’s and the Post Office, the letter calls for better recording and reporting of crime statistics, and said “organisations need full confidence that, when abuse is reported to the police, they will be acted on.”

Despite the “worryingly” high levels of abuse, less than half (44%) of staff who have faced hostility at work reported it, with the key reasons for not reporting it being a belief that it will not make a difference (52%), and that it happens too often to be worth reporting (33%), research shows.

Almost one in three (31%) customer-facing workers have considered leaving their role following customer hostility.

Shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales rose by 25% in the past year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Both Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Mr Philp have already called on police to be tougher on shoplifting.

Alongside FTSE 100 businesses, the letter is signed by several cross-party politicians, including chairman of the Customer Service All Parliamentary Party Group Philip Davies, Green Party peer Baroness Bennet, and Labour MP Olivia Blake.

Ms Causon said the concerns of workers could affect the UK economy.

Abuse of workers affects “productivity, leads to an increased number of sick days, resignations, and a consequent decline in the quality of public services and economic output of businesses big and small”, she said.

“It’s disheartening to have to report again on the unacceptable levels of abuse facing the UK’s customer-facing workers – who make up more than 60% of the workforce.

“Customer hostility is demonstrably leading to low staff morale, extended staff absences, and increased churn – so it’s hurting not just the individual, but the economy too.

“Frontline workers across all sectors need protecting and organisations need full confidence that, when abuse is reported to the police, they will be acted on.”