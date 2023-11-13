BAE Systems on track for earnings hike as global conflicts boost orders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

BAE Systems on track for earnings hike as global conflicts boost orders

By Press Association
Defence giant BAE Systems has said it is on track for a surge in annual earnings as countries increase military spending amid the conflict in Gaza and Russia’s war in Ukraine (PA)
Defence giant BAE Systems has said it is on track for a surge in annual earnings as countries increase military spending amid the conflict in Gaza and Russia’s war in Ukraine (PA)

Defence giant BAE Systems has said it remains on track for a surge in annual earnings as countries increase military spending amid the conflict in Gaza and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The group – which builds ships, submarines and fighter jets – said it has booked around £10 billion of orders since the end of June, taking its total for the year so far to more than £30 billion.

It upped its earnings guidance in August after orders soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, forecasting that underlying earnings would grow by 6% to 8%, earnings per share would jump by 10% to 12% in 2023 and that sales would rise by between 5% and 7%.

Since then, war has erupted following Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 surprise attack into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israel has responded with air strikes on Gaza and the conflict has threatened stability across the Middle East.

BAE said: “The high order flow reflects continued customer confidence in our ability to deliver important capabilities at a time of heightening geopolitical risk.”

It added that it has good visibility over future sales, because these are typically long-cycle orders, with payments spread over several years.

Key contracts secured in the second half of the year so far include £3.9 billion of funding for the next phase of the Aukus submarine programme between Australia, Britain and the United States.

BAE said: “This phase includes the detailed design of the submarine and long-lead procurement for the build phase over the coming decades.

“The award also paves the way for significant infrastructure expansion at our Barrow site together with investment in critical skills and the supply chain to support the wider submarine enterprise.”

Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “With some of its biggest buyers, the UK, US and Europe, all expected to continue raising defence budgets over the coming years, the sky really is the limit for this jet-maker.”

He said the long-cycle nature of BAE’s orders have “given management the confidence to reiterate all recently upgraded full-year guidance, which is something of a novelty for most businesses in the current uncertain environment”.

The update comes after BAE Systems recently signed a 5.6 billion US dollar (£4.6 billion) deal to buy Ball Corporation – a company which supplies parts to the James Webb telescope and the US’s fighter jets.

Mr Chiekrie said: “The acquisition should add around 2.2 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion) in revenue to BAE’s top line, before growing at a compound rate of around 10% annually over the next five years.

“And given the similarities between the two businesses, there’s clear scope to streamline operations, cut costs and boost profit margins.”