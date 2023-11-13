New rules to kick ‘zombie’ solar farms off grid queue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New rules to kick ‘zombie’ solar farms off grid queue

By Press Association
The average time it takes to get connected to the electricity grid has soared in recent years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The average time it takes to get connected to the electricity grid has soared in recent years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Energy regulator Ofgem has unveiled a plan to eliminate “zombie” wind and solar farms which are holding up the rollout of renewable electricity.

A new queueing system will allow the company that runs the grid to kick unserious potential developers out of the queue if they do not meet key milestones.

Serious developers have complained for years about the time it takes to get a cable to connect their wind or solar farm, or other project, to the grid.

But at the moment, there is a first-come, first-served system, which means that a serious project which could provide renewable electricity to millions of homes is often behind hundreds of other projects in the queue, many of which will never be built.

At the moment, the proposed projects in the queue to get a grid connection would have the capacity to generate almost 400 gigawatts (GW) of power if they were built.

This is several times the gigawatts that the country needs.

Under the new rules, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) will be able to force applicants to prove they have reached certain milestones.

If they do not, the ESO will be able to kick the projects out of the queue and free up space for wind and solar farms which are more likely to be built.

In recent years the wait time between the date that developers want to get connected to the grid and when they actually will be has soared from around 18 months in 2019 to five years today.

More than 40% of all the projects in the queue will not be connected until 2030 or beyond, Ofgem said.

“This means that viable projects face inefficient delays and are being hindered from progressing in a timely way, particularly in the case of those that are behind stalled, slow to progress or non-viable projects in their queue,” Ofgem said.

It has proven problematic as the country tries to build 50 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 70 GW of solar panels by 2035.

Ofgem deputy director for institutions for net zero energy systems management and security Eleanor Warburton said: “The transition to net zero demands urgent changes to the electricity connections system – or we cannot unlock investment, speed up network build and accelerate new technology.

“This is a big step towards phasing out the first-come first-served queuing system.

“We want new power on the grid as quickly as possible, so if you’re ready, you can connect sooner. If you’re not ready and are blocking the progress of others, you’ll be removed – you can’t sit on the queue with no consequences.”

ESO chief engineer Julian Leslie said: “We warmly welcome these new rules approved by Ofgem enabling us to proactively terminate zombie projects in the connections queue.

“This is a milestone moment in the ESO’s efforts to lead the transformation of the grid connections process, making it fit for purpose for a modern network that is rapidly evolving and decarbonising.

“The ESO will be uncompromising in our approach to driving out projects that cannot meet their connection date, paving the way for more viable projects that have a real chance of plugging into the grid, energising the UK economy.”