Home Business & Environment Business

Revolut hikes fees and widens access to apps from ClassPass to Tinder Gold

By Press Association
Revolut customers will be sent an email notifying them that the price of their plan is rising (Revolut/PA)
Revolut has upped the fees of its premium plans as some paying members gain access to subscriptions for a range of apps from ClassPass to Tinder.

The financial platform said it is the first time it has changed the prices of some plans since launching in the UK five years ago.

Customers paying for Revolut Plus, which has extra perks such as in-app customer support, will see the price rise from £2.99 per month to £3.99 per month, or £29.99 a year to £40 a year.

Those on a Premium subscription will also see the monthly fee increase by £1 to £7.99, while the Metal plan is rising by £2 to £14.99 a month.

Revolut is raising the prices of some of its paid plans (Revolut/PA)

The shake-up means Premium and Metal customers will gain subscriptions to several lifestyle apps as part of the fee for the financial app.

For example, a Metal customer can use 10 free credits per month with ClassPass, which would usually cost about £15 month, as well as accessing standard subscription to the Financial Times, and an account with dating app Tinder’s Gold tier.

Other “partner” apps include Deliveroo, NordVPN and Headspace.

It could lead to savings of up to £1,730 a year for a Metal customer, provided people activate all the subscriptions available, Revolut said.

Other ‘partner’ apps include Deliveroo (Alamy/PA)

The banking firm’s most expensive plan, Ultra, which costs £45 per month and already includes access to the lifestyle apps as well as perks such as unlimited airport lounge access, is staying the same price. The standard plan will stay free.

UK customers will be sent an email notifying them that the price of their plan is rising, and will be given the option to downgrade their plan for free until the date the higher price is implemented, the firm said.

Tara Massoudi, Revolut’s general manager of premium products, said: “We always listen to our customers and innovate our products to exceed their expectations.

“As part of enhancing our paid plans, additional exciting benefits will come to Ultra customers in due course, too.”

Revolut last week appointed a new UK boss as the fintech continues to await a crucial decision on its application for a banking licence in the region, which it first submitted in January 2021.

Francesca Carlesi was appointed chief executive of the British arm of Revolut, which has nearly eight million customers in the UK and 35 million globally.