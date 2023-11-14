Scottish local authority sees house prices rise more than 10% over 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Scottish local authority sees house prices rise more than 10% over 12 months

By Press Association
A Scottish local authority has been named as one of the areas in the UK where house prices increased the most over the last year (Jim M Macdonald/Alamy/PA)
A Scottish local authority has been named as one of the areas in the UK where house prices increased the most over the last year.

According to data from Halifax, more than 70 local authority areas around the UK have seen property prices rise over the past 12 months, with Moray in Scotland ranking third overall.

House prices have risen by 10.7% in the local authority area, which is largely rural, with a wide range of golf courses and distilleries, and takes in part of the Cairngorms National Park.

The increase in property prices in Moray was beaten only by Powys in Wales, where house prices increased by 17.4%, and East Lindsey in the East Midlands, where house prices rose by 13.3%.

The data was taken from the Halifax House Price Index, which examined prices in more than 300 local authority areas across the UK in the three months to September this year, comparing them with the same three-month period in 2022.

Including Moray, there were a total of 10 Scottish local authority areas where housing prices rose in the last year.

In order, they are Renfrewshire (up 4.5%), Falkirk (up 3.5%), East Renfrewshire (unchanged at 3.3%), Fife (up 2.5%), Midlothian (up 0.8%), Aberdeen (up 0.7%), East Ayrshire (up 0.5%), Stirling (up 0.4%) and West Lothian (up 0.2%).

Graham Blair, mortgages director at the Bank of Scotland, said: “House prices in Scotland have proven to be more resilient than many other parts of the UK over the last year, down by less than 1%.

“Of course the performance of the housing market varies greatly in individual areas across the country, and there are a number of locations which have bucked the national trend of falling house prices.

“In total there are 10 places in Scotland where prices have risen in 2023.

“This can happen for a variety of reasons, from the number of properties being advertised for sale, to a spike in demand among buyers locally.”

He added: “Top of the list is Moray, with its wealth of coastal and rural dwellings, where average prices are up by more than 10%.”