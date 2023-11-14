Imperial Brands sees weaker first half growth amid heavy spend in vaping arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Imperial Brands sees weaker first half growth amid heavy spend in vaping arm

By Press Association
Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said its performance in the new financial year would be weighted towards the second half (Imperial Brands/PA)
Tobacco giant Imperial Brands has said it expects earnings to edge higher in the next financial year but will be held back in the first six months due to pricing action and investment in cigarette alternatives.

The maker of Winston and John Player Special cigarettes said it expects to grow underlying operating profits by “close to the middle of our mid-single digit range” in 2024 on revenues up by a low single digit.

Price hikes helped drive underlying earnings higher in the year to September 30, up 3.8% on a constant currency basis to £3.9 billion.

Sales fell 0.2% to £32.5 billion, with net revenues 0.7% higher on an underlying and constant currency basis to £8 billion.

But sales were boosted by an 11% hike in tobacco prices, which offset falling revenues by volume across all its key markets.

On a bottom line basis, pre-tax profits lifted to £3.1 billion in 2022-23 from £2.6 billion the previous year.

Imperial Brands said its performance in the new financial year would be weighted towards the second half, “driven by the phasing of our pricing in the prior year and investments in NGP (next generation products)”.

“As a result, first-half operating profit is expected to grow at low single digits,” it added.

It has been spending heavily on smoking alternatives, such as vapes, which helped drive revenues in the division 26.4% higher over 2022-23, but underlying losses in the division widened by more than 48% to £135 million due to the investment in new products and market launches.

It is hoping this investment will start to pay off in the second half of next year, boosting earnings.

The sector has been under pressure recently in the UK as political risks are building, with the Government looking to launch an escalating smoking age limit and bigger restrictions on vaping products.

But the market for smoking alternatives is growing quickly and is looking set to become a major growth area for traditional cigarette firms.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Whilst some smokers may be quitting nicotine altogether, one area of the market certainly not in decline is next generation products (NGP) like vapes, heated and oral tobacco, where Imperial grew revenue by 26.4% with an especially impressive showing in Europe.

“For now though it’s still a small part of the picture.

“The five-year plan seems very much on track and Imperial are expecting another year of modest growth.”