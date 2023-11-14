‘Savage pruning’ for returns on Green Savings Bonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Savage pruning’ for returns on Green Savings Bonds

By Press Association
Green Savings Bonds enable savers to help fund green government projects across the UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Savings giant NS&I has chopped the rate being offered on its Green Savings Bonds, with the new issue offering returns of 3.95% – down from 5.70% previously.

Issue six of the bonds was released on Tuesday, with a new rate of 3.95% AER (annual equivalent rate), fixed over a three-year term.

Launched in 2021, Green Savings Bonds enable savers to help fund green government projects across the UK.

The bonds help to raise funds for projects as part of the UK Government Green Financing Framework.

The minimum investment in Green Savings Bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each issue. Investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the bonds. The full amount deposited will be held for three years and cannot be withdrawn during this time.

Issue five of the bonds, which was available until Monday this week, offered savers a rate of 5.70% AER.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The rate on NS&I three-year green bonds has been subjected to a savage pruning, from flourishing almost at the top of the market, to wilting away well below the most competitive rates. You can make far more on your savings elsewhere, so you’d need an over-riding passion for funding Government green projects to prioritise this account.

“This move hasn’t been driven by NS&I’s fundraising targets, because the green bond sits outside that. The amount of money it aims to raise is agreed between the Treasury and NS&I, and based on how much it wants to raise through the bonds – and how much through gilts. Clearly it has decided it was paying more than it needed to in order to raise this money at 5.7%.

“For anyone keen to find a better deal, despite the fact the market has dropped from the peak, you can still find some strong rates. Deals close to 6% are the kinds of rate that savers could only dream of for well over a decade. However, there’s every chance they’re set to fall further, so if you’re planning to fix, don’t hang around.”