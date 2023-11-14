Thai firm Central increases Selfridges stake amid co-owner’s financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Thai firm Central increases Selfridges stake amid co-owner’s financial crisis

By Press Association
People walk past Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thailand’s Central Group has become majority owner of Selfridges after taking equity in the department store giant from its crisis-hit co-owner.

The move comes after reports that a stake in Selfridges could be sold.

Last year, the billionaire Weston family completed the roughly £4 billion sale of Selfridges to a joint venture comprising Central and Austrian property firm Signa.

However, the future of the venture became uncertain after Signa – the property empire built by Rene Belko – called in restructuring experts in the face of a significant cash-crunch.

Boxing Day sales
Selfridges was bought by the joint venture for £4 billion last year (James Manning/PA)

Mr Benko was ousted from the business, which also had joint ownership of the Chrysler Building in New York, earlier this month amid talks to bolster its finances.

The Sunday Times reported that the sale of Signa’s stake in Selfridges was among options to provide the firm with cash to appease lenders.

Central Group was among the firms to provide its partner Signa with a loan.

On Tuesday, Central said it has now converted this loan into equity amid difficulties at the Austrian firm to repay its debts.

As a result, Central has taken some of its partner’s stake in the retail group, making it the majority shareholder.

It is understood Signa still holds a significant stake in Selfridges, which also owns Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland.