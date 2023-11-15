James Bond celebrated in new Royal Mint coin range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

James Bond celebrated in new Royal Mint coin range

By Press Association
The Royal Mint has unveiled a new James Bond coin (Royal Mint/PA)
The first coin in a new 007 range celebrating James Bond across the decades has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The collectable and bullion coin range offers Bond enthusiasts an opportunity to grow their collection and invest in precious metals in gold or silver, the Mint said.

Each design will feature a scene from a different decade of the superspy created by author Ian Fleming.

Two Bond coins in a hand
The new coin is the first of seven designs celebrating the James Bond legacy (Royal Mint/PA)

The first coin celebrating 007 in the 1960s depicts Sean Connery’s Bond seated in Little Nellie, the gyroplane from the film You Only Live Twice.

It is the first of seven coin designs celebrating the legacy of Bond, with the other designs being unveiled individually at later dates.

The titles of each Bond film of the decade make up the background, the stylised 007 logo of the 1960s appears at the base of the coin, and the classic gun barrel features around the perimeter of the design.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “James Bond is Britain’s favourite secret agent who has captivated audiences for over 60 years.

“We are delighted to be unveiling a new collectable coin range to celebrate 007’s journey. Each coin will feature a unique design linking to the films of that decade, which is a testament to the coin making skills that our craftspeople have perfected over the years.

“We hope 007 enthusiasts and coin collectors find a special place for these limited-edition coins in their existing James Bond or coin collections.”

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at the Royal Mint, said: “We’re excited to launch the 007 range of bullion coins, a celebration of British culture that combines exclusive design with meticulous craftsmanship.

“These bullion coins, available in 1oz gold and 1oz silver and minted to the highest specifications, embody the standards of quality and excellence expected from a world-leading mint. I have no doubt they’ll resonate with investors and collectors, as well as a new audience seeking to give the timeless gift of gold or silver.”

Coins are available as gold proof, silver proof and brilliant uncirculated editions, with prices starting from £14.50.

Prices for James Bond fine gold and fine silver bullion coins will be based on live precious metal prices.