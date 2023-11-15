London markets climb as slowing inflation cools interest rate expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

London markets climb as slowing inflation cools interest rate expectations

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 made gains for the third consecutive day (John Walton/PA)
London stocks soared on Wednesday after official figures showed inflation eased back by more than expected.

The FTSE 100 made gains for the third consecutive day after the Office for National Statistics revealed that Consumer Prices Index inflation slowed to 4.6% in October, after energy prices tumbled.

The reading – which was below analyst predictions of 4.7% – drove more speculation that interest rates are likely to be held in upcoming meetings by the Bank of England.

This knocked the pound, which then helped support strong performances by UK-based multinationals and banking firms.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

London’s top index moved 0.62%, or 46.44 points, higher to finish at 7,486.91.

The pound was down O.55% at 1.242 US dollars and was 0.28% lower at 1.144 euros at market close in London.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “UK inflation has slowed sharply, relieving the pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates again.

“While bank stocks will have to get used to a world without a steady rise in interest income, the prospect of easing pressures on the UK economy continues to support bank stocks, which made further headway this afternoon.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the main markets were also positive as traders also welcomed a fall in the inflation rate in the US.

The Dax index was 0.86% higher for the day at the close and the Cac 40 closed up 0.33%.

Stateside, the Dow Jones and S&P continued their strong recent spell to open higher following the inflation data.

A Fuller's pub
Fuller’s has reported strong Christmas bookings (Alamy/PA)

In company news, investors at pub group Fuller’s cheered an upbeat half-year update, as it looked ahead towards a strong Christmas after an 11% rise in bookings for the festive season.

Chief executive Simon Emeny said Fuller’s has made “strong progress” this year, despite the “challenging economic environment”.

Shares in the pub and hotel owner were up 66p to 640p at the close.

Experian was also a climber on Wednesday after the credit check business posted a rise in profits for the past six months.

The firm said pre-tax profits surged by 48% for the six months to September as sales grew across all its regions.

Shares finished the day up 202p to 2,883p.

Ocado shares spent much of the day in negative territory but jolted higher after the firm landed a deal to provide its technology to pharmaceutical distribution firm McKesson Canada.

The move marks Ocado’s first deal for its warehouse fulfilment tech outside of the grocery sector. Shares rose by 31.6p to 596.2p at the end of trading.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude fell by 0.89% to 81.81 US dollars (£65.82) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Experian, up 202p to 2,883p, St James’s Place, up 43.4p to 704p, Ocado, up 31.6p to 596.2p, IAG, up 7.15p to 161.05p, and Glencore, up 14.7p to 464.7p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Diageo, down 53p to 2,845.5p, Tesco, down 5.1p to 273.5p, Flutter Entertainment, down 190p to 12,585p, Pearson, down 14.4p to 950p, and Centrica, down 2.2p to 147.6p.