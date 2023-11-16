Black Friday spending in UK expected to fall by almost a quarter – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Friday spending in UK expected to fall by almost a quarter – research

By Press Association
Interest in the event had fallen from 61% of consumers last year to 44% this year, a poll found (Brian Lawless/PA)
Spending by UK consumers on Black Friday is anticipated to fall by almost a quarter as the event’s timing ahead of payday coincides with cost-of-living pressures, an annual league suggests.

PwC anticipates UK shoppers will spend £5.6 billion on Black Friday deals this year, down from £7.1 billion last year.

Meanwhile, interest in the event has waned from 61% of consumers last year to 44% this year, with 16% of consumers saying they will “definitely buy” compared with 24% last year, a poll for the accounting firm found.

Overall, the proportion who do not intend to buy at all has increased from 39% last year to 56%.

A third of Black Friday spending is expected to be in-store or via click and collect, compared with one-in-four pounds two years ago, echoing earlier research by PwC that showed a post-pandemic resurgence of young people wanting to experience shopping “in real life”.

The main reasons for the drop in interest in Black Friday varies by age group, but older age groups reported they were less interested in sales and promotions generally and were more likely to be prioritising holidays and leisure spending.

Among families, the most common reason for not shopping over Black Friday was because they were cutting back on spending this year, while a large proportion of under-25s blamed not having enough money to buy anything this year.

Lisa Hooker, leader of industry for consumer markets at PwC UK, said: “Shoppers are telling us they want to spend less this Black Friday for a number of reasons. For men who look forward to a deal on the latest technology, some may be put off by fewer new releases.

“For many, purse strings are a little tighter this time around, with the improvement in consumer sentiment we saw earlier in the year having slowed over the summer.

“Finally, the timing of Black Friday a little earlier this year and before payday for many people will inevitably have an impact on spending.”

She added: “Looking forward, consumers still prioritise special occasions and time with family, which means that we are still optimistic about the outlook for retailers this Christmas.

“Indeed, over one third of shoppers tell us they have started Christmas shopping earlier, with many of them doing so in order to help with budgeting for the festive period.”