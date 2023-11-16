Mars owner buys Hotel Chocolat for £534m in confectionery tie-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mars owner buys Hotel Chocolat for £534m in confectionery tie-up

By Press Association
Food giant Mars Incorporated is buying retailer Hotel Chocolat in a deal worth £534 million (Philip Toscano/PA)
The owner of confectionery brand Mars is buying retailer Hotel Chocolat in a deal worth £534 million, as it plans to help grow the luxury chocolatier overseas.

Hotel Chocolat said it has reached an agreement with food giant Mars Incorporated, which also owns the Celebrations, Dove, M&Ms and Snickers food brands.

The takeover will see Mars help Hotel Chocolat expand in the UK, where it currently has more than 130 shops, and potentially open in new countries.

Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive of Hotel Chocolat, said: “We know our brand resonates with consumers overseas, but operational supply chain challenges have held us back.

“By partnering with Mars, we can grow our international presence much more quickly using their skills, expertise and capabilities.”

The chain has been operating at a loss after major restructuring efforts last year which helped to bring down costs.

It agreed to a new tie-up in Japan in January after the costly collapse of a previous joint venture in the country.

The previous partnership led the group to write off around £22 million and it was forced to restructure the deal.

Hotel Chocolat said it hopes the deal will help it grow overseas (Hotel Chocolat/PA)

The group’s share price has also suffered, trading almost a quarter lower for the past six months after two profit warnings earlier this year.

However, last month it said sales grew by more than a 10th in the three months to October and stores opened this year have been performing better than expected.

Mars, which employs about 10,000 people in the UK, said Hotel Chocolat’s luxury gifting and immersive brand experiences will boost its own presence in the region.

Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, said: “The Mars and Hotel Chocolat businesses are highly complementary, and during the course of our discussions with Hotel Chocolat’s leadership it has also become clear that there is a very strong cultural fit – with purpose at the heart of both organisations, and a shared passion for quality and sustainability.”

Hotel Chocolat shareholders will receive £3.75 per share as part of the deal. Its shares were trading at about £1.39 when markets closed on Wednesday.