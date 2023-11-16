Mr Kipling maker plans price cuts as cost inflation eases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mr Kipling maker plans price cuts as cost inflation eases

By Press Association
Mr Kipling manufacturer Premier Foods has said it plans price cuts after witnessing easing cost inflation (Premier Foods/PA)
Mr Kipling and Ambrosia maker Premier Foods has said it will start reducing prices across some of its products after witnessing falling cost inflation.

The company, which also makes Bisto and Angel Delight, saw shares move higher after it said cost improvements were set to drive a jump in profits.

It comes after a year which has seen rampant food price inflation for shoppers after higher energy, supply chain and labour costs hit manufacturers.

Premier Foods said on Thursday it has also benefited from cost reductions and efficiency efforts.

A woman eating Super Noodles
Premier Foods owns brands including Batchelors (Premier Foods/PA)

Alex Whitehouse, chief executive of the food firm, said: “We know how challenging the past year has been for many consumers and so it’s good to see the rate of input cost inflation falling.

“This has now given us the opportunity to lower promotional prices across a number of our major branded products such as Batchelors Super Noodles and Mr Kipling Slices.”

It came as the company revealed that revenues grew by 19.2% to £484.4 million for the six months to September 30.

The firm said it was boosted by price increases as well as improving volumes in its branded grocery division.

This sales growth helped drive a 19% increase in trading profit to £67.5 million for the half-year. It said it therefore expects trading profits for the year to be around a tenth higher than last year, improving upon its previous guidance.

Premier said its future sales growth would also be boosted by its recent acquisitions.

Mr Whitehouse added: “We’re very pleased to have recently acquired the vibrant breakfast brand FUEL10K, providing us with the ideal platform to accelerate our expansion into breakfast and deploy our branded growth model, while The Spice Tailor is on track this year to deliver returns ahead of our original acquisition plan.

“With a strong first half behind us, a good start to quarter three and exciting plans for the rest of the year, we are again raising our trading profit expectations for full-year 2023/24, following our previous upgrade earlier this year.”

Analysts at Shore Capital said: “We are pleased to once again record a very good overall trading performance from Premier, noting upside to come from any improvement in its branded sweet treats activity over the next 12-18 months.

“The branded grocery performance has, to us, been truly outstanding. However, we also see more growth potential to come from organic development in the UK, increased distribution in its international markets, as well as the eventual cash flow benefit from pension contributions falling out.”