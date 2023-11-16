Crest signals job cuts could be on the horizon as housing market slows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crest signals job cuts could be on the horizon as housing market slows

By Press Association
Crest said that it is facing tough market conditions (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has signalled it could start cutting jobs soon as a slowdown in the construction sector hit its business.

The company said that it would “align headcount” in its divisions to their “expected level of output” in the next financial year.

The announcement follows a trading update in August which warned that Crest would have to start reducing its overhead costs.

Chief executive Peter Truscott said: “Given the challenging trading backdrop we have experienced this year, the group has acted decisively in streamlining its operations to align our cost base with the operating environment.

“These are difficult decisions to take but will ensure the group is well positioned to recover strongly as more supportive market conditions return.

“I would like to thank all Crest Nicholson colleagues for their efforts this year and their professionalism in dealing with the changes we have made.”

The company said that the restructuring would cost it around half a million pounds. Its adjusted pre-tax profit is expected to be between £45 million and £50 million this financial year.

Over the last 10 weeks, the average Crest outlet has sold 0.39 homes per week “reflecting the continued weakness in the housing market but on an upward trend,” the business said.

Mr Truscott said: “We expect the housing market will remain challenging as we head into 2024 with elevated interest rates remaining in place until inflation comes back down to its target level.

“In addition, the absence of any Government support for first-time buyers, coupled with higher borrowing costs, continues to impact affordability.

“However, there are reasons to be optimistic with year-on-year inflation now halved and real wage growth starting to be felt in households across the UK.

“We have acquired some excellent sites that are at advanced stages in the planning process, leaving us well positioned to trade in whatever market conditions emerge.”