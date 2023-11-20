Until health clubs could expand to 50 sites, says Dragons’ Den star Bartlett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Until health clubs could expand to 50 sites, says Dragons’ Den star Bartlett

By Press Association
Health and wellness club business Until has opened a new venue in Marylebone (Until/PA)
Health and wellness club business Until has opened a new venue in Marylebone (Until/PA)

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has said health and wellness club business Until has the potential to expand to 50 sites as it opened the doors to its latest venue.

Mr Bartlett, who is a serial investor across the wellness sector, backed the company earlier this year as it sought to accelerate growth plans.

On Monday, Until opened its third site, on Wigmore Street in Marylebone, central London, adding to previous locations in Liverpool Street and Soho.

The site will be the first Until club to include dentistry and medical facilities.

New Dragon in Dragons’ Den
Dragons’ Den star and investor Steven Bartlett has backed Until (Andrew Farringdon/PA)

The clubs, which run under a membership model, are designed to provide facilities with flexible access to health and wellness practitioners.

Until plans to open a site in Kensington next year as it pushes forward with its ambitious expansion plan.

Mr Bartlett said he believes the firm can also target international cities, such as New York and Boston, as part of the growth programme.

The investor told the PA news agency: “The waiting list at the minute is insane – we are just seeing so much demand so know there is great potential for growth.

“My goal for the business is that within 10 years it can grow to 50 sites worldwide.

“There is plenty more scope in London but we want to target other cities in Europe and the US too.”

The business has more than 300 members across its sites and welcomes over 8,000 guests.

Vishal Amin, co-founder and chief executive of Until, said: “The market opportunity for Until is enormous.

“With our third club within 18 months we continue to be laser focused on ensuring our members get the chance to grow their businesses exponentially and optimise their margins and for their clients, to meet their health and wellness goal.”

Alex Pellew, co-founder and chief experience officer, said: “Our clubs are now all buzzing. And we’re already inundated with sign ups for our newest centre of excellence, in Marylebone.

“We’re committed to bringing professionals in the wellness and healthcare industries an exceptional premium experience – destination clubs like no other, exceptional spaces for them to see their clientele and a next-level network of like-minded people.”