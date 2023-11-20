Until health clubs could expand to 50 sites, says Dragons’ Den star Bartlett

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has said health and wellness club business Until has the potential to expand to 50 sites as it opened the doors to its latest venue.

Mr Bartlett, who is a serial investor across the wellness sector, backed the company earlier this year as it sought to accelerate growth plans.

On Monday, Until opened its third site, on Wigmore Street in Marylebone, central London, adding to previous locations in Liverpool Street and Soho.

The site will be the first Until club to include dentistry and medical facilities.

Dragons’ Den star and investor Steven Bartlett has backed Until (Andrew Farringdon/PA)

The clubs, which run under a membership model, are designed to provide facilities with flexible access to health and wellness practitioners.

Until plans to open a site in Kensington next year as it pushes forward with its ambitious expansion plan.

Mr Bartlett said he believes the firm can also target international cities, such as New York and Boston, as part of the growth programme.

The investor told the PA news agency: “The waiting list at the minute is insane – we are just seeing so much demand so know there is great potential for growth.

“My goal for the business is that within 10 years it can grow to 50 sites worldwide.

“There is plenty more scope in London but we want to target other cities in Europe and the US too.”

The business has more than 300 members across its sites and welcomes over 8,000 guests.

Vishal Amin, co-founder and chief executive of Until, said: “The market opportunity for Until is enormous.

“With our third club within 18 months we continue to be laser focused on ensuring our members get the chance to grow their businesses exponentially and optimise their margins and for their clients, to meet their health and wellness goal.”

Alex Pellew, co-founder and chief experience officer, said: “Our clubs are now all buzzing. And we’re already inundated with sign ups for our newest centre of excellence, in Marylebone.

“We’re committed to bringing professionals in the wellness and healthcare industries an exceptional premium experience – destination clubs like no other, exceptional spaces for them to see their clientele and a next-level network of like-minded people.”