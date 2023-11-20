TfL ‘misled public’ about Ulez benefits, according to leaked draft report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TfL ‘misled public’ about Ulez benefits, according to leaked draft report

By Press Association
Vehicles used in the Ulez area that do not meet minimum emissions standards are liable for a £12.50 daily fee (PA)
Transport for London (TfL) misled the public about the benefits of the capital’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez), according to a draft report leaked to The Sunday Telegraph.

An investigation was launched by watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) earlier this year after hundreds of people complained that the transport authority exaggerated the extent that the scheme had improved air quality.

A draft ASA report criticises “misleading” claims made about reducing levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in TfL’s radio and newspaper advertisements, and recommendations state that two complaints about two radio adverts and one in a newspaper are to be upheld, according to the Telegraph.

Following the ASA’s investigation, it found two adverts were “misleading” because they “did not clarify” claims NO2 levels had “reduced by nearly half” as a result of Ulez, and were based on “estimates or modelled scenarios” and not “actual figures”.

The second complaint set to be upheld found an advertisement that claimed deaths from pollution were higher in outer London failed to make clear that the area had already been covered by Ulez, the newspaper reported.

TfL, which is chaired by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, spent millions of pounds on marketing ahead of expanding the Ulez to cover the whole of the capital from August 29.

It is understood Mr Khan’s office will strongly reject any suggestion the adverts were misleading.

Vehicles used in the Ulez area that do not meet minimum emissions standards are liable for a £12.50 daily fee.

Figures released by TfL last month show around 60,000 vehicle owners a day are paying the £12.50 Ulez fee for using vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards.

Many opponents of Ulez expansion claim the scheme is aimed at generating revenue for TfL, but Mr Khan has insisted the policy is boosting air quality.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says the Ulez is boosting air quality (PA)

A TfL spokesman said: “We have received the draft recommendations from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and are strongly challenging them.

“The ASA is not challenging the science. The science is absolutely clear about the significant harm of air pollution on people’s health and that estimated premature deaths from air pollution are higher in outer London than in inner London.

“We are confident that the advertisement is accurate.

“Scientific analysis based on modelled scenarios and estimates is standard practice in the scientific community.

“We are meeting with the ASA to take them through the data and explain in detail how it is used.

“It remains the case that the expansion of the ultra low emission zone is playing a crucial role in the reduction of air pollution – improving air quality for everyone in London and reducing the harms to health associated with vehicle emissions.”

Mr Khan’s office was approached for a comment.