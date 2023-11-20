British Airways boss: UK is being left behind on greener jet fuel production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Airways boss: UK is being left behind on greener jet fuel production

By Press Association
British Airways boss Sean Doyle has urged the Government to consider what other nations are doing to encourage domestic production of Saf (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rival countries are “getting ahead” of the UK in developing greener jet fuel, the boss of British Airways has warned.

Chief executive Sean Doyle urged the Government to consider what other nations are doing to encourage domestic production of sustainable aviation fuel (Saf).

Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the UK is “on track” to meet its target of having at least five commercial Saf plants in construction by 2025.

Saf is made from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil, meaning it uses 70% less carbon than traditional jet fuel.

It is seen as vital to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon emissions but is currently several times more expensive to produce.

Speaking to an audience of aviation executives at the Airlines 2023 conference in Westminster, Mr Doyle said: “We’re struggling to really just get the ball rolling and getting plants built.

“Maybe we need to look at what other jurisdictions and governments are doing, who are getting ahead of us in that regard.”

The US has introduced a tax credit scheme to lure investors in Saf production.

British Aiways plane
Mr Doyle is the chief executive of British Airways (PA)

Under the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Saf mandate, at least 10% of the fuel used by airlines in the UK must be made from sustainable feedstocks by 2030.

Without UK Saf production, meeting the mandate will rely heavily on imports.

There have been calls for the Government to introduce a way of reducing the difference in price between Saf and traditional jet fuel.

Mr Harper, who also appeared at the Airlines 2023 summit, said a consultation on a “revenue certainty mechanism” for Saf producers will be launched “soon”.

The Cabinet minister acknowledged “we must build Britain’s Saf base”.

He went on: “Recent years have shown the dangers of over-reliance on energy imports, holding us hostage to the whims of foreign tyrants.”

Mr Harper insisted the UK has invested “significant amounts of public money” into developing Saf, and is “not complacent”.

Last week the DfT awarded a total of £53 million to nine projects in the latest round of the Advanced Fuels Fund competition to develop Saf.

Saf can currently be used in jet engines to a maximum blend of 50% with kerosene without the need for any modifications.

Virgin Atlantic will operate the first transatlantic flight powered by 100% Saf from London Heathrow to New York JFK on November 28 to demonstrate the effectiveness of the fuel.

Mr Harper, who will be among the passengers onboard, described the flight as “historic” and claimed it “could unlock the future of aviation”.