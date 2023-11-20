More than half of Black Friday shoppers ‘set to put spending on credit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

More than half of Black Friday shoppers ‘set to put spending on credit’

By Press Association
Two-fifths of people surveyed for TSB expect to make purchases over Black Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Two-fifths of people surveyed for TSB expect to make purchases over Black Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More than half of shoppers planning to make purchases over the Black Friday weekend expect to be relying on credit, according to a bank.

Two-fifths (42%) of people surveyed for TSB expect to make purchases over Black Friday (November 24) and the few days that follow.

But more than half (56%) of those spending are set to use a form of credit, TSB found. A further 21% said they will borrow money informally from friends and family.

The bank said its own customer data indicates that, on Black Friday 2022, spending using buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes and credit cards surged.

Black Friday last year was the strongest day for credit card spending in 2022 at TSB.

The amount spent using BNPL schemes on Black Friday was 77% higher than what was typically spent on a Friday in 2022 for this payment method, TSB said.

Over three million debit card transactions were made on Black Friday and the amount spent was 27% higher than typical spending on a Friday in 2022. It was the second strongest day for debit card spending in 2022, according to TSB’s data, after Christmas spending on December 23 2022.

Carys Barnes, head of personal current accounts at TSB, said: “We know it can be tempting to splurge the cash on Black Friday weekend, particularly as you’re bombarded with emails, texts and ads with discounts popping up on most platforms. Before you spend, it might be worth taking the time to assess your finances first to make sure you can afford to pay for whatever catches your eye.”

TSB commissioned Censuswide to survey more than 2,000 people across the UK in October 2023.