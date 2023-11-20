FTSE 100 falters as tumbling Ashtead shares drag on index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 falters as tumbling Ashtead shares drag on index

By Press Association
Financial markets have got off to a slow start in the UK as meagre gains across the FTSE 100 failed to offset losses (PA)
Financial markets have got off to a slow start in the UK as meagre gains across the FTSE 100 failed to offset losses (PA)

Financial markets have got off to a slow start in the UK as meagre gains across the FTSE 100 failed to offset losses as Ashtead shares tumbled.

The UK’s top share index closed just about in the red after a quiet session for traders, amid a more lively day for British politics.

The Chancellor is due to deliver his autumn statement on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised tax cuts to boost economic growth.

The FTSE 250 lifted slightly higher on Monday but the more internationally focused FTSE 100 slipped into the red and below the 7,500 mark.

It was down 7.89 points or 0.11% to close at 7,496.36.

Ashtead Group sunk to the bottom of the index after the equipment rental firm said earnings are set to miss previous expectations, sending its shares down by more than a 10th.

The business said it has been hampered by a “quieter hurricane season” and fewer natural disasters such as wildfires, as well the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, which have weighed on sales.

It was a mixed session for other European markets, with Germany’s Dax closing 0.11% lower and France’s Cac moving 0.18% higher.

In the US, trading started on the front foot with the S&P 500 up 0.4% and Dow Jones up 0.3% when European markets closed.

The pound enjoyed a rebound against the US dollar, hitting a two-month high during the day. It was up 0.35% to 1.25 dollars by the time markets closed.

The price of Brent crude oil surged by 2.65% to 82.75 US dollars per barrel.

Music Magpie
Refurbished electronics retailer musicMagpie saw its share price soar after confirming it was in talks over a possible sale to BT and Aurelius (musicMagpie/PA)

In company news, shares in musicMagpie soared after the refurbished electronics retailer said it is in talks over a possible sale to BT and private equity firm Aurelius.

The company has seen its share price slump since its stock market flotation two-and-a-half years ago, with trading hit earlier this year by postal strikes and weaker consumer confidence.

Confirmation that takeover talks are at a “very early stage” was enough to deliver a boost to its share price, which closed 23.7% higher.

Meanwhile, shares in catering giant Compass dipped despite it revealing higher revenues and profits over the past year.

The firm said its sales hit more than £30 billion in the year to September, having benefited from growth in North America as well as higher food prices. Its share price closed 2% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Diploma, up 338p to 3,358p, Ocado Group, up 35.2p to 595.8p, Flutter Entertainment, up 375p to 13,070p, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, up 250p to 9,190p, and Antofagasta, up 29p to 1,408p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ashtead, down 550p to 4,694p, Smurfit Kappa, down 88p to 2,700p, Compass Group, down 42p to 2,050p, ConvaTec, down 3.6p to 223.2p, and AB Foods, down 36p to 2,344p.