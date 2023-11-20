Huge Las Vegas-style venue planned for east London rejected by Sadiq Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge Las Vegas-style venue planned for east London rejected by Sadiq Khan

By Press Association
The MSG sphere was planned for Stratford (The Madison Square Garden Company/PA)
The MSG sphere was planned for Stratford (The Madison Square Garden Company/PA)

Plans for a huge Las Vegas-style entertainment venue in east London have been rejected.

The 21,000-capacity, 300ft-tall MSG sphere in Stratford would be illuminated on the outside and have the highest resolution LED screen on Earth and immersive sound systems to host concerts, shows and sporting events.

However, the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) planning application to the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) was rejected by Sadiq Khan on Monday.

A Mayor of London spokesperson said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.

“But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the Mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

Mr Khan said the venue would cause “significant light intrusion resulting in significant harm to the outlook of neighbouring properties, detriment to human health, and significant harm to the general amenity enjoyed by residents of their own homes”.

The Mayor went on to say it would be “bulky” and “unduly dominant” and would not “constitute good and sustainable design”.

A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson said: “While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will concentrate on those.”

The 4.7-acre site was bought by New York-based firm MSG having been left empty since it was last used as a temporary coach park during the 2012 London Olympics.

MSG said thousands of jobs would have been created.

Newham Chamber of Commerce chair Lloyd Johnson said: “As a global destination, Sphere would attract visitors year-round to Newham, which would benefit our shops, bars, restaurants and hotels – bringing in £50 million a year in revenue for local businesses along with well-paying jobs for residents.

“We see the Sphere as a great opportunity that would create a direct investment in our area.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has the final say on the plans.