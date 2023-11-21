Identity theft could peak during Christmas shopping season, Experian warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Identity theft could peak during Christmas shopping season, Experian warns

By Press Association
The number of credit card applications being identified as fraudulent has increased by more than a fifth this year, Experian said (Alamy/PA)
The number of credit card applications being identified as fraudulent has increased by more than a fifth this year, according to credit information company Experian.

It is warning that fraudulent activity could peak over the Christmas shopping period.

Detected – and prevented – identity frauds on credit card applications rose by 22% between January and September 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, Experian said, adding that the trend is expected to peak over November and December.

This type of crime is known as “third party” fraud – where someone’s identity or personal details are used without their consent or knowledge, to gain credit or products. Credit cards are often a focus for fraudsters as it can be a quick way to access money.

Eduardo Castro, managing director identity and fraud, Experian UK & Ireland, said: “The cost of being scammed by a fraudster is not just financial, as victims experience substantial distress too.

“Identity theft and fraud is increasingly prevalent in the UK, and it’s never been more important for people to think twice about their personal information.

“All unsolicited messages should be approached cautiously unless they are sure it’s genuine, and if there is an offer online which seems too good to be true, it more than likely is.”

As part of efforts to warn consumers to stay vigilant to scams, particularly over Christmas, Experian has launched a new awareness campaign, featuring Father Christmas having his identity stolen.

Experian said it has prevented more than £1.9 billion of fraudulent transactions in the past 12 months, identifying a fraudulent application every minute of every day.

Its analysis is based on data from National Hunter, which helps the finance industry to prevent fraud.

National Hunter is a fraud prevention group made up of banks and financial service companies. Sharing information on fraudulent applications helps them to prevent further bogus application attempts.