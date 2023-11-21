Outsourcer Capita warns up to 900 jobs at risk in cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outsourcer Capita warns up to 900 jobs at risk in cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
Capita holds several major Government contracts (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Capita holds several major Government contracts (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The company that manages the licence fee for the BBC and runs recruitment for the Army has said it might slash up to 900 jobs in a bid to save costs.

Outsourcing giant Capita said it would shortly launch consultations as it looks to save around £60 million per year from the early part of 2024.

The business said that the cuts would mainly hit “indirect support function and overhead roles”, putting around 900 roles at risk.

“We are, today, announcing the accelerated delivery of the efficiency savings announced in our half-year results, with a £20 million increase in overhead cost reduction to £60 million on an annualised basis from the first quarter of 2024,” chief executive Jon Lewis said.

“As part of the organisational review which underpins the programme we are announcing today, we continue to identify further areas of cost efficiency and will pursue these during 2024.”

The business said: “The organisational changes proposed primarily impact indirect support function and overhead roles which mean that approximately 900 roles are at risk of redundancy.”

It added: “Based on an extensive organisational review, the group will shortly commence employee consultation programmes which are expected to deliver cost savings of £60 million on an annualised basis from the first quarter of 2024.”

It said the plan would cost around £27 million to implement.

Capita holds a raft of major contracts with the Government.

Just on Monday it won a £239 million 10-year contract to manage the Civil Service Pension Scheme on behalf of the Cabinet Office from September 2025.

The business also runs contracts with dozens of major businesses, including Royal Mail.

So far this year the outsourcer has won contracts worth £2.85 billion, up from £2.59 billion in the entirety of last year.

In April Capita said hackers had accessed its systems and were able to access the personal data of some staff and clients.

Around 90 organisations wrote to the Information Commissioner’s Office to report that their data might have been breached.

Capita said the incident would cost it between £20 million and £25 million before taking into account any potential fines.