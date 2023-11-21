AO World hikes earnings outlook as overhaul pays off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

AO World hikes earnings outlook as overhaul pays off

By Press Association
AO World said it expects full-year pre-tax profits of between £28 million and £33 million (Alamy/PA)
AO World said it expects full-year pre-tax profits of between £28 million and £33 million (Alamy/PA)

Online electricals retailer AO World has hiked its full-year earnings outlook in spite of falling sales as cost-cutting actions bear fruit.

The group revealed it returned to profit in its first half, with pre-tax profits of £13 million in the six months to September 30 against losses of £12 million a year earlier.

Actions to cut costs and strip out unprofitable sales impacted revenues, which fell 12% to £482 million in the half-year.

But despite this, AO World said it now expects full-year pre-tax profits of between £28 million and £33 million, compared with previous guidance of £28 million.

Sales in 2023-24 will remain lower, however, at around 10%, according to the group.

AO World said: “Whilst mindful of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and geopolitical events that give rise to uncertainty and volatility, we continue to optimise for profit outturn and are increasing our profit before tax expectations.”

Founder and chief executive John Roberts told the PA news agency the hit to sales was “self-inflicted” but the group expects to return to sales growth in 2024.

“The vast majority of our sales reduction is down to the actions we’re taking,” he said.

AO delivery truck
The boss of AO World said it will reintroduce some smaller electrical items to its offering over the next 12 months (Alamy/PA)

The company started its turnaround plan with a £40 million fundraising round last summer in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet amid fears of a cash crunch.

AO has since closed its loss-making German operation as part of the shake-up and has launched action to save at least £30 million a year by 2023-24.

The firm has also ditched unprofitable products while introducing delivery charges and cutting cashback incentives to reduce the cost of sales.

As part of its overhaul, it made cuts in its workforce, particularly affecting senior and middle managers, while it also closed a number of offices and moved to remote working across some areas of the group.

Mr Roberts said the firm will begin reintroducing some of the smaller electrical items it stripped out over the next 12 months after changes in its supply chain to cut costs.

Its bottom line has also been boosted by a drop in half-year warehousing costs to £25.5 million from £31.3 million a year ago.

Mr Roberts said he is “naturally cautious” over the outlook, given consumer spending pressures and the conflict in Gaza.

He said it is a “mixed picture” for consumer confidence, with essential white goods demand holding up but spending on other areas, such as mobile phones, being impacted.

The group’s mobile business has been suffering as a result of falling sales as the spending squeeze hits that area hard, although Mr Roberts said he sees a “clear” path to profitability ahead.

The results come after Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group became AO’s biggest shareholder in the summer, with a 22.1% stake.

Mr Roberts said there are “things we’re discussing” following the strategic partnership between the pair, but refused to be drawn on the talks and said they are in “no great rush to do anything”.