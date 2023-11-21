Jacob’s cream cracker factory set for hundreds of job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacob’s cream cracker factory set for hundreds of job cuts

By Press Association
Jacob’s owner Pladis is planning job cuts at its factor in Aintree, near Liverpool (Alamy/PA)
The maker of Jacob’s crackers is planning to cut hundreds of jobs at its factory near Liverpool.

Snack manufacturer Pladis told workers on Tuesday it will reduce the size of its site in Aintree, with job losses due to take place in December next year.

The GMB union said that up to 361 workers are facing redundancy through the proposals.

It is understood that the exact number of redundancies will be confirmed following the consultation process over jobs.

The site, which is the original Jacob’s factory in England, employs around 760 workers.

A Pladis spokeswoman said: “Jacob’s is one of the most iconic brands in the UK and has been around for over 100 years.

“To ensure it can remain for another 100 years, it is essential we address the current constraints we have at Aintree.

“We have therefore proposed some changes at the site which include a significant investment in the infrastructure but reducing the overall site footprint.

“This proposal will now be subject to consultation with our employees as it could result in a reduction in roles at Aintree from December 2024.

“We will do everything we can to support our colleagues through this uncertain time.”

Lisa Ryan, regional organiser for GMB, said: “This decision will leave many workers feeling frustrated and worried.

“Jacob’s have sunk to new lows. We will fight tooth and nail for the best outcome for Jacob’s workers.”

It comes around a year after workers belonging to the GMB union at the site took part in 11 weeks of strikes before securing an increased pay deal from workers.