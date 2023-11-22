Black Friday busy as ever, says Amazon fulfilment centre boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Friday busy as ever, says Amazon fulfilment centre boss

By Press Association
The site in Swindon is preparing for the busiest time of the year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Black Friday is “as busy as ever” and Amazon is seeing no sign of a decline in its popularity, the boss of one its largest UK depots has said.

David Tindal, general manager of Amazon’s Swindon fulfilment centre, its second largest in the UK, told the PA news agency that the site was preparing for its busiest time of the year, between Black Friday and Christmas, as the site’s more than 2,000 staff ship millions of items a week.

Mr Tindal said: “There’s a lot of talk about whether Black Friday’s past its peak.

Amazon
Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Swindon (Ben Birchall/PA)

“All I can say is from that from Amazon’s perspective it’s as busy as ever. We’re not seeing any sign of a decline.”

Mr Tindal oversees operations at the site, one of more than 30 across the UK, which has a footprint of 550,000 square feet, the size of about eight football pitches, and four levels.

Working alongside the staff are thousands of robots, and the combined workforce selects, packages and sends items from roughly 30 million in stock at the depot at any one time.

Amazon
Amazon workers prepare to ship items (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said: “Black Friday’s really exciting. For us, the period from Black Friday through to Christmas is the busiest time of the year.

“We spend 10 months getting ready for this. We’re expecting it all to run super smoothly.

“We’ll be really busy but it’s a really good fun time. We do a lot of fun activities with the individuals who are working here.

Amazon
Yellow shelves move around on blue automated robots (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I’ll get a chance to do quite a lot of the jobs in the building. It’s a great time of year.”

Asked about consumer confidence he said: “To me, it seems surprisingly buoyant at the moment.

“My wife and I were shopping in Oxford over the weekend and it seemed really busy.

Amazon
Parcels move around on conveyor belts (Birchall/PA)

“Within Amazon, we’re busier than ever. There seems to be more and more demand.”

The £400 million distribution centre at Symmetry Park in Swindon, which opened in December 2021 creating 1,300 jobs, uses about 6,000 state-of-the-art robots, that cost several thousand pounds each, to find and transport stock to the point of sending.

The robots manoeuvre about the top three floors, with the ground floor mainly handling the receiving of goods and packaging.

Amazon
Parcels move inside boxes on conveyor belts (Ben Birchall/PA)

The robots read barcodes on items and have sensors to help them slow down or avoid obstacles in their path, be that other robots or humans.

The site aims for an item to have been found and on a truck out for delivery within two hours of a customer placing the order.

However Mr Tindal said the site relied on the intelligence of its human staff, and total automation would “not arrive in our lifetime”.

Amazon
Christmas decorations are prepared for shipping (Ben Birchall/PA)

However, speed of delivery was under constant review for improvement, and Amazon has announced it will start using drones to deliver parcels in the UK in less than an hour, starting in one yet-to-be-disclosed location at the end of next year.

The company already offers drone deliveries in two US states for goods weighing no more than 5lbs (2.2kg).

Mr Tindal said: “That’s what’s driven Amazon’s success, that obsession with what customers want.”