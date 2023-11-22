Kingfisher warns over profits again because of French sales woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Kingfisher warns over profits again because of French sales woes

By Press Association
B&Q owner Kingfisher has warned over profits for the second time in as many months after being hit by ongoing sales woes in France and across Europe (PA)
B&Q owner Kingfisher has warned over profits for the second time in as many months after being hit by ongoing sales woes in France and across Europe (PA)

B&Q owner Kingfisher has warned over profits for the second time in as many months after being hit by ongoing sales woes in France and across Europe.

The group said it now expects full-year underlying pre-tax profits of about £560 million.

The alert comes after it slashed its guidance in September to around £590 million, having originally forecast £634 million for the year.

Kingfisher said it was seeing a more “resilient” DIY market in the UK, with third quarter like-for-like B&Q sales up 1.1% and Screwfix ahead 0.9%, but this was offset by an 8.6% tumble across its French arm, where it trades as Castorama and Brico Depot.

Sales were also lower across its other European markets, including a 9% sales plunge in Poland.

Overall group comparable store sales fell 3.9% in the three months to October 31.

The firm said it was cutting costs in France but it was not enough to counter falling sales.

Thierry Garnier, chief executive of Kingfisher, said: “Our UK banners performed well in the third quarter, with B&Q, TradePoint and Screwfix growing sales and market share.

“In France, our performance was impacted by a weak retail market, as well as a delayed start to insulation, plumbing and heating sales – to which Brico Depot is more heavily weighted – due to unusually warm autumn weather, and strong prior year comparatives in these categories.”

“Reflecting the weakness of the French market, and notwithstanding our proactive cost actions, we have lowered our group profit guidance for the full year,” he added.

He said there would be some ongoing cost price inflation on products, although at a “significantly lower level”.

The group said its fourth quarter to date had continued to see similar trading, with better trading in the UK and Ireland but ongoing weakness in France, where like-for-like sales are 7.5% lower so far.

Overall group comparable sales fell 3.4% in the three weeks to November 18.

The firm’s cost actions in France include “strengthened actions on flexing staffing levels”, cutting nonessential spending and structural cost cutting.