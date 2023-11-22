One-third of British employees work in pyjamas, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One-third of British employees work in pyjamas, survey finds

By Press Association
Nearly half of the bosses surveyed said workers have become too casual since the Covid pandemic (Alamy/PA)
A third of British employees have admitted to working in their pyjamas, a survey has found.

Employment firm Indeed surveyed over 1,000 employees and 500 employers in the UK, discovering 33% of workers wear pyjamas during shift hours.

Employees don nightwear 46 working days a year on average, with one in 12 wearing pyjamas every day.

Nearly half of the bosses surveyed said staff have become too casual since the Covid pandemic due to home-working, with 29% advocating for stricter dress codes.

Employers say pyjamas are the most inappropriate work appearance, followed by unwashed or messy hair and 44% say tracksuit bottoms should not be worn.

Two in five employers say trainers are inappropriate attire but almost two-thirds of staff wear them while working.

Elsewhere, the survey found the Gen-Z generation aged 18 to 26 are the smartest dressers, with 42% donning suits compared to 15% of those aged over 35.

More than half (53%) of workers admit to wearing scruffier clothes on the bottom half while attending work video calls from home.

Two surveys were carried out on behalf of Indeed by Censuswide between October 24 and 30 this year.

One involved 1,035 employees in the UK and the other included 500 decision-makers within businesses.