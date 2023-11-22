Business progress on sustainability slowed amid inflation and conflicts – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Business progress on sustainability slowed amid inflation and conflicts – report

By Press Association
EY said CSOs ‘are facing an inflection point’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
EY said CSOs ‘are facing an inflection point’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sustainability progress from businesses around the world has slowed this year amid inflation and geopolitical turbulence, according to a study.

Financial services giant EY surveyed more than 500 chief sustainability officers (CSOs) or equivalents, representing companies with revenues of more than one billion dollars (£800 million).

The researchers found a decline in progress on greenhouse gas emissions reductions to a median of 20%, compared with 30% in 2022.

Meanwhile, many firms surveyed said they are extending their target deadlines for achieving their climate goals, with the median year shifting from 2036 to 2050.

Only 34% said they are planning to spend more to address climate change, down from 61% in 2022, with the study suggesting that rising inflation and geopolitical turbulence is impacting businesses’ ability to accelerate sustainability efforts.

The study also found that the number of actions organisations are taking in relation to climate change has fallen from an average of 10 in 2022 to just four this year, out of a possible 32 benchmarked in the survey.

However, it also highlighted that delivering on sustainability initiatives has had significant financial benefits, with 52% of respondents experiencing financial value exceeding their expectations and 63% witnessing better than expected improvements in product and brand value.

Elsewhere, it found that fewer organisations are leading the charge on climate action, with only 7% of those surveyed qualifying as “pacesetters”, compared with 32% in 2022.

Meanwhile, the survey suggests that external market demand for climate action remains with more than half of sustainability leaders saying that investors (58%) and customers (51%) are accelerators.

Amy Brachio, EY global vice chair of sustainability, said: “Amidst the backdrop of unprecedented geopolitical tensions, sustainability leaders are facing clear challenges with resource allocation, but we cannot afford collective efforts to slow when the stakes are so high.

“While short-term pressures persist, CSOs in all sectors need to be doubling down on driving long-term investment and movement on their sustainability commitments and adopt the meticulous planning required to achieve our net zero goals.

“To do this, CSOs need to articulate a clear vision and effectively showcase the competitive advantage and financial value that can be derived from delivering on an ambitious sustainability strategy.”

Matt Bell, EY climate change and sustainability services leader, said: “CSOs are facing an inflection point.

“Most have made climate commitments and are now under pressure to meet them. So, it’s unsurprising that focus has moved from public declarations to implementation and delivery.

“We are entering a period where deep decarbonisation gains are linked to large scale, cross sector, investment, data and transformation.

“It requires organisations to support the CSO or sustainability team to deliver the action they can take now for the long term. It’s vital that progress is not compromised as we wait for the right time, data or price.”