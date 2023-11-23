Gas and oil industry faces ‘moment of truth’ ahead of COP28 – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gas and oil industry faces ‘moment of truth’ ahead of COP28 – report

By Press Association
Gas and oil industry faces ‘moment of truth’ ahead of COP28 – report (PA)

An international report says that oil and gas producers are facing a “moment of truth” to embrace a shift to clean energy or continue to deepen the climate crisis.

The global energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency (IEA), released a report on the future of fossil fuels and said oil and gas producers need to make “pivotal choices about their role in the global energy system”.

The special report was released before the United Nations climate summit, or COP28, which begins in Dubai next week, and sets out what the industry must do to align itself with the Paris Agreement.

The report says the industry’s emissions need to drop by 60% by 2030 to keep global warming to an increase of just 1.5C “within reach” and would have to reduce emissions by 75% to reach the 2050 net-zero goal.

The IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol said oil and gas producers must make “profound decisions” about their place in the energy sector.

“The industry needs to commit to genuinely helping the world meet its energy needs and climate goals – which means letting go of the illusion that implausibly large amounts of carbon capture are the solution,” Dr Birol said.

“This special report shows a fair and feasible way forward in which oil and gas companies take a real stake in the clean energy economy while helping the world avoid the most severe impacts of climate change.”

The report says the 800 billion dollar annual investment in the oil and gas sector is double what is needed to reach climate targets by 2030.

If acted upon, there are opportunities for the oil and gas sector to invest in technology for clean energy transitions. Still, producers would have to put 50% of their capital towards clean energy projects by 2030.

“The fossil fuel sector must make tough decisions now, and their choices will have consequences for decades to come,” Dr Birol added.

“Clean energy progress will continue with or without oil and gas producers. However, the journey to net zero emissions will be more costly and harder to navigate if the sector is not on board.”
