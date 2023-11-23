Black Friday may offer genuine holiday discounts, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Black Friday may offer genuine holiday discounts, research suggests

By Press Association
Booking summer holidays between November and January is generally cheaper, Which? said (Nick Ansell/PA)
Nine out of 10 holiday prices on Black Friday last year were cheaper than a fortnight later, according to new research.

The analysis by Which? suggests this week’s edition of the annual sales event may feature genuine travel discounts.

The consumer group recorded the prices of a total of 120 holidays, flights and cruises on Black Friday 2022 at 12 travel companies.

It checked prices again a fortnight later and on January 3.

The analysis found that 88% of the prices were lower on Black Friday than two weeks after the event had passed.

That is in stark contrast with prices for tech products and home appliances, with just 2% at the lowest level on Black Friday.

Of the 91% of holidays still available in January, nearly two-thirds (65%) would have been cheaper to book on Black Friday.

Among the best Black Friday 2022 deals identified by Which? was a two-night British Airways Holidays trip to Venice for two people in late January.

The price rose from £298 on Black Friday to £503 two weeks later, before falling slightly to £498 in early January.

Which? researchers found a 16-night P&O Cruises trip around Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea for two people in May which cost £3,500 on Black Friday.

The same cruise was priced at £4,358 a fortnight later, and £4,098 on January 3.

Prices for eight of the 10 easyJet flights analysed were cheaper on Black Friday than in January.

But Which? noted that some travel companies did offer significant savings in the New Year.

For example, six out of eight Jet2holidays breaks still available in January were more expensive on Black Friday.

A week-long holiday to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands in August was £3,770 on Black Friday.

It remained the same price two weeks later but dropped by £348 to £3,422 in January.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “Holiday deals are notoriously difficult to pin down, because tour operators frequently change exactly what is included in a holiday – from room types to transfers, and of course the price.

“Last year’s data shows shoppers had a good chance of getting a deal on Black Friday, and we know that booking summer holidays between November and January is generally cheaper than waiting until the last minute.

“But don’t feel pressured to buy now, as travel deals are available throughout the year if you are flexible on dates and destination.

“Always shop around and compare prices across multiple websites and apps, and do your research.

“Be wary of booking with companies you’re unfamiliar with, as scams proliferate this time of year. If a deal looks too good to be true, it usually is.”