Lidl launches Christmas jumper rental service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Lidl launches Christmas jumper rental service

By Press Association
Lidl’s 2023 Christmas jumper, available for rent this year (Lidl/PA)
Lidl’s 2023 Christmas jumper, available for rent this year (Lidl/PA)

Fans of Lidl’s Christmas jumpers can rent them for the first time this year in an effort to make them accessible to consumers on a budget and cut back on single-use fashion.

The supermarket has joined with fashion rental app By Rotation to offer this year’s jumper as well as previous year’s designs for hire for £2 a day with all profits going to the NSPCC.

Customers can still buy this year’s jumper outright from Lidl supermarkets for £7.99.

It said the rental option was “ideal for fashionistas heading to multiple parties this year, or those looking to dress to impress”.

Lidl's full Christmas jumper collection, available for rent for the first time this year. (Lidl/PA)
Lidl’s full Christmas jumper collection, available for rent for the first time this year (Lidl/PA)

Lidl has also collaborated with “slow fashion” specialist Lydia Bolton on three bespoke Lidl jumpers inspired by pop culture Christmas stars Mariah Carey, Leona Lewis and Elton John and made from upcycled textiles.

A Lidl spokeswoman said: “Our iconic Christmas jumper is already a great price at £7.99, leading to it flying off shelves in previous years.

“The new rental service provides another opportunity for fans to get their hands on our coveted collection past and present, as well as three very special bespoke designs, making festive fashion more accessible for those on a budget this year.”

By Rotation founder, and chief executive, Eshita Kabra said: “By Rotation is thrilled to partner with Lidl this festive season by adding Lidl’s Christmas jumpers to our shared wardrobe on the app.

“With Christmas being one of the top occasions of the year when the demand for purchasing single-wear outfits skyrockets, renting a festive jumper for your holiday season plans is a great way to leave a positive impact on the planet and also save money.”

Designer Lydia Bolton said: “I’ve loved being a part of Lidl’s Christmas iconic jumper campaign.

“Designing and producing these jumpers inspired by Christmas icons from second-hand textiles has been super fun and creative, but knowing they are going to be rented and re-worn also supports my mission of valuing and reusing textiles.”

The rental option is part of an increasing move to make the huge sales of Christmas jumpers more sustainable and ethical.

Notjustclothing and Earth Merch, which are this year selling an “ethically-made” Beatles Christmas jumper designed and manufactured in the UK, said its offering supported local businesses and was produced to be worn year after year.

Hannah Strickland, founder of Earth Merch, said: “I am delighted to team up with notjust on The Beatles Christmas jumper.

“Showcasing our commitment to ethical UK manufacture, all of our knitwear, blankets and accessories are crafted to last for generations.

“The Beatles 2023 Christmas jumper is a tribute to the band and captures the warmth and joy of the holiday spirit.”