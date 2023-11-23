Rail strikes and warm weather weighed on sales, says bar firm Nightcap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rail strikes and warm weather weighed on sales, says bar firm Nightcap

By Press Association
The company is led by former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham (Nightcap/PA)
Cocktail bar group Nightcap has revealed that the impact of continued rail strikes and warm weather dragged on sales over the past three months.

Bosses told shareholders they do not believe “Nightcap will be in a position to reach its fullest trading potential until the industrial action has been settled” as it witnessed disruption from fewer commuters and travellers into cities.

The company, which is led by former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham, highlighted the impact but saw total revenues boosted by acquisitions.

Nightcap, which runs 46 bars across the UK including the Cocktail Club chain, reported that like-for-like sales declined by 16.7% over the 13 weeks to October 1, compared with the same period last year.

Sarah Willingham
Sarah Willingham, Nightcap chief executive (Nightcap/PA)

The hospitality firm said the drop was “mostly caused by additional rail strikes and extremely warm weather throughout September”.

Some bars saw trade knocked by customers spending less time indoors during the warm weather, but it stressed that outdoor venues, such as Bar Elba and Luna Springs, performed well.

Overall revenues were 42.7% higher at £14.7 million for the quarter, boosted by the takeover of the Dirty Martini brand from administration in the summer.

The update comes ahead of a key Christmas period for hospitality operators under pressure from tighter consumer budgets.

Nightcap said it is “cautious” about near-term trading due to the potential further impact from strikes but was positive about current bookings.

Ms Willingham said: “Whilst trading in October 2023 has continued on the same trend as Q1, we are focusing on the important Christmas period.

“Christmas bookings and enquiries across the whole estate including Dirty Martini are in line with the strong 2022 Christmas period.”

On Thursday, Nightcap also reported that revenues grew by 29% to £46.4 million for the year to July 2, after it grew its bar estate from 31 sites to 46.

The group, which also owns Adventure Bar group and Barrio sites, posted a pre-tax loss of £4.9 million for the year.