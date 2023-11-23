Oxfam workers to take strike action in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oxfam workers to take strike action in pay dispute

By Press Association
An Oxfam shop sign in London (Yui Mok/PA)
An Oxfam shop sign in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of Oxfam workers are to stage a series of strikes next month in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite will walk out for 17 days which the union said was the first strike in the charity’s history.

Unite said Oxfam staff, who work across the charity’s shops, offices and Oxford headquarters, are angry that average wages have been cut by 21% in real terms since 2018.

The union said that Oxfam’s last reported cash reserves stood at £44.6 million in 2022, the highest they have been in at least five years.

Unite’s members voted by 83% in favour of strike action in a ballot with an 82% turnout after they rejected a pay offer Unite said was worth £1,750 or 6% (whichever is higher), plus a one-off taxed payment of £1,000 for the lowest earners.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Oxfam wants to end poverty and says it is on the side of unions.

“Yet its own workers report having to use foodbanks, it refuses to engage with the only union representing its workforce and it is considering using unpaid labour to break a strike.

“This is rank hypocrisy from an organisation that should know better.”

“Oxfam is an extremely wealthy organisation and can afford to put forward an acceptable offer without impacting its charity work in the slightest.

“Its workers have their union’s total and unflinching support as they strike to make sure that happens.”

The workers will take strike action impacting Oxfam offices and more than 200 shops on December 8-9, 14-17, 20-24, 26-31.

Industrial action will intensify if the dispute is not resolved, Unite warned.