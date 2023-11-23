Cruise ship operator Carnival UK accused of threat to fire and rehire 900 crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cruise ship operator Carnival UK accused of threat to fire and rehire 900 crew

By Press Association
Cunard cruise ship the Queen Mary 2 in Southampton Dock (PA)
Cunard cruise ship the Queen Mary 2 in Southampton Dock (PA)

A leading cruise ship operator has been accused of threatening more than 900 crew with being fired and rehired if they do not accept reduced terms and conditions.

The Nautilus union said Carnival UK has notified authorities in the UK and Bermuda of its intention to change employment terms and conditions for 919 crew across 10 vessels.

Crew on the affected fleets includes those working on P&O Cruises and Cunard, on ships such as the Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2, the union said.

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth cruise ship berthed at Liverpool Cruise Terminal
Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth cruise ship berthed at Liverpool Cruise Terminal (PA)

Nautilus has written to the company calling for it to withdraw the threat of fire and rehire and engage in meaningful negotiations.

P&O Cruises is an entirely separate company to P&O Ferries, which was embroiled in a dispute over the sacking of hundreds of workers by its owner DP World in March 2022.

Louise Haigh, the shadow transport secretary, said: “It has been almost two years since P&O Ferries illegally sacked 800 workers and replaced them with agency workers paid less than the minimum wage.

“Now history is repeating itself. The lives of hundreds more seafarers are once again being upended by bad bosses who know they can get away with it.

“Ministers have sat on their hands and ignored warning after warning that this would happen again unless they stepped in to change the law. The blame lies with them.

“Labour will end this cycle and end fire and rehire practices for good.”