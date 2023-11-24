UK rules ‘preventing Black Friday shoppers from saving big on green choices’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK rules ‘preventing Black Friday shoppers from saving big on green choices’

By Press Association
Clothes for sale at the Traid Charity Shop, Dalston, east London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Clothes for sale at the Traid Charity Shop, Dalston, east London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government’s failure to improve product standards and consumer rights is preventing shoppers from saving big through greener choices as Black Friday arrives, campaigners have warned.

Green Alliance conducted research into the barriers facing UK consumers from finding bargains while shopping sustainably ahead of the international discount event on Friday.

It comes as the environmental group warns that large amounts of Black Friday purchases will end up in landfill.

Green Alliance said consumers are increasingly looking to buy second-hand items, citing research from GlobalData, which found that the market for resold fashion grew by 149% between 2016 and 2022.

The environmental group also analysed prices on reselling sites Depop, Vinted and Reselfridges, finding that people can consistently save 60% on dresses, 79% on tops and 90% on trousers compared with buying equivalent new items.

And by analysing companies like Back Market, Green Alliance found that consumers can save an average of 28% on the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel smartphones by buying a warrantied refurbished model rather than a new one.

It also discovered that common repairs such as screen or battery replacement for these models save up to 87% compared to the cost of buying a new phone while helping to reduce environmental harm caused by resource extraction and waste.

However, the research also found that standard repairs for household appliances, like washing machines, can cost the same as buying a low-cost new product, or in some cases more.

Meanwhile, repairing holes, buttons, zips and pockets could save consumers up to 61% of the cost of an equivalent new garment but the availability of fast fashion can prevent people repairing clothes or buying them second-hand, the environmental group warned.

It comes as the British public buys more clothing per person than any other country in Europe and our clothes have the shortest average life, according to the European Clothing Action Plan.

Meanwhile, the UN found that the UK currently produces more electronic waste than any country in the world apart from Norway.

Green Alliance said few of the policies put forward by the Government five years ago to help drive a “circular economy” have been delivered, such as adjusting rules for producers so they have targets for reuse or setting new ecodesign standards.

It called on the Government to do more to help people buy more durable and easily repairable goods, by introducing new design standards for products and tax breaks for the repair of electrical goods and purchase of spare parts.

Meanwhile, shoppers’ confidence would be increased by longer warranties – covering replacement and repair for three to five years rather than the average one to two – as well as a broader consumer “right to repair” rule, Green Alliance argued.

Heather Plumpton, senior policy analyst at Green Alliance, said: “People want to be sustainable in the way they shop, increasingly buying second-hand and repairing items rather than buying new.

“Yet they are being let down by the UK’s current rules. It shouldn’t cost more to repair a washing machine than to buy a new one.

“After five years of promises but no action, we need to look again at how to create an economy where repairing goods is easy and we are helped to use fewer resources.

“The result would be more money in people’s pockets and a cleaner, greener planet.”

The PA news agency has contacted the Department for Business and Trade for comment.