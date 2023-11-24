Team17 shares plunge as it warns on earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Team17 shares plunge as it warns on earnings

By Press Association
Team17 is perhaps best known for the Worms game series (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Team17 is perhaps best known for the Worms game series (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Shares in computer game maker Team17 plunged in London on Friday as it said profit will be considerably lower than many experts had forecast.

The business, perhaps best known for the Worms series, said although revenue is likely to be “modestly ahead” of what the market is currently expecting, its earnings will not be.

The business said that some of its titles are not meeting expectations. This means the split in sales between titles with its own intellectual property and those of third parties that it sells has been worse for the company than anticipated.

It must pay higher royalties for the second category, eating into any profits the business can make from them.

Team17 said it now expects that full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) will be £28.5 million.

This includes impairments of about £11.5 million as the business said it would review some of its titles.

Team17 said it was “reviewing a number of titles, both under development and already launched, to assess the revenue potential in the current market environment, which is expected to result in impairments”.

Analysts at Shorecap had previously expected Ebitda to be around £48 million for the financial year.

Shares plunged by more than 40% on Friday morning shortly after markets opened.

Shorecap analyst Katie Cousins said: “The shares are likely to be weak today, however, we continue to see long-term value at Team17, and believe the group has historically traded strongly and delivered on its strategy.

“We value the diversified model, which is profitable and supported by cash, as well as the strong brand awareness with consumers.

“Therefore, and although it will likely be reduced with our downgrades, we still expect to see value beyond our fair value vs the current share price.”